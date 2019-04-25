Get the Dyson V6 vacuum cleaner for just £180 in this unbelievable deal at Amazon

Looking to buy a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner? Need a decent Dyson deal to be able to afford it? Well, you better head over to Amazon, which is currently selling the Dyson V6 for just £180.

It was the first cordless vac from Dyson that could be considered a genuine corded replacement, with a rather handsome design, great levels of suction, and superior ergonomics to its rivals.

Dyson V6 isn't the latest and greatest vacuum cleaner from Dyson, but it's still a solid choice and this deal offers unbeatable value for your money.

The V6 has since been replaced by the V8 and V10, which offer superior battery life and a more refined design (as well as an easier way to empty the bin). Of course, these models are much more expensive.

The V6 is now ideal as a backup device, or if you have a fairly small place, with mainly hard floors.

It's likely that once these remaining V6 cleaners sell out they'll be gone for good, so if you want an affordable cordless Dyson for cleaning up small spills, check out the deal below: