Deal! Get all-time kitchen classic KitchenAid stand mixer (4.8l) in black caviar finish at an unbeatable price

The KitchenAid 150 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer is one of those classic designs that never goes out of date. Like caviar, it's opulent, classic and often found in the kitchens of high class people. And members of the T3 team. But what if you could get a KItchenAid stand mixer in a 'caviar' finish? With money off? Good news: this stand mixer is in opulent Black Caviar tones that underline the delicious curves of this design classic, and there's 50 quid off at John Lewis, the spiritual home of premium kitchen wares. That is a rare and outstanding deal on this slightly larger size of KitchenAid Stand Mixer.

• Buy KitchenAid 150 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer in Black Caviar finish is £50 off at just £299

The tilt-head design is a well-proven affair, with an ergonomic handle making it great to use for marathon baking sessions. The Kitchenaid 150 Artisan is renowned for its mixing prowess, with a perfect blend of performance and practicality, and a 300W motor housed deep inside the chassis. A simple slider makes it easy to get just the right speed. Oh, and you can get a range of accessories that do everything from making pasta to spiralising veg…

• John Lewis also has £95 off the newer, 175 Artisan stand mixer in 'selected colours'. It comes with more attachments but is otherwise identical

The KitchenAid 150 Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer provides performance and practicality in equal measure. Expect plenty of power for taking on the likes of mega cake mixes and dough too thanks to the selection of supplied mixing accessories and a 300W motor. As it's John Lewis (and his partners), a 2-year parts and labour warranty comes as standard, and you can add 2 years of coverage against accidental damage for just £15. Although, if you can somehow accidentally damage this battleship of a product, we don't want to visit your kitchen.

You'll need to pay extra for mincers, spiralisers and whatnot, but included in the box – alongside a sizeable, 4.8-litre capacity bowl, with a pouring shield that helps keep mess levels to a minimum – are a wire whisk, a flat beater and a dough hook that’ll tame anything you’ve got in mind, bread-wise.

Once you’re underway the KitchenAid 150 has a dry working capacity that can handle 1kg of flour, a whopping 2.7kg of cake mix or mash 3.2kg of, er, potatoes – because we know these stand mixers are just as popular with spud lovers as they are with cake-heads. Ahem.

Liquids-wise, the KitchenAid 150 Artisan can work with 1-litre of something like whipped cream if that’s your thing.

What we also like about the KitchenAid 150 Artisan is its footprint, in that it’s big enough for people not to miss it in your kitchen, but doesn’t get in the way on your worktop. Just right, we reckon…