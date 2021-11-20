Get a five-star Yamaha soundbar for just £150 in this huge Amazon Black Friday deal

If you're looking for a soundbar bargain, this Yamaha SR-C20A discount is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far – it's a compact but powerful soundbar that will provide a huge audio upgrade to your TV, and is 35% off in Amazon's Black Friday deals.

In our Yamaha SR-C20A review, we gave it the full five out of five stars, and said that it "creates a little niche for itself by being so usefully compact and so very adept across the board."

It's small enough for compact TVs, but doesn't sacrifice clear and well-balanced sound to get there. In our review, we praised its ability to deliver detail, and noted that both the bass and treble deliver lots of texture, and that there's tons of refinement in the mid-range, which is where most of a movie soundtrack tends to happen – and is vital for clear dialogue. This isn't easy to do even in expensive soundbars, but the Yamaha C20A manages it for a ludicrously cheap price. As our review said: "There’s always a balance to be struck, sonically speaking, and the SR-C20A strikes it dead centre."

It features HDMI ARC connectivity, so it can be set up with your TV in seconds and controlled from the TV's remote. It also has an optical input and its own remote, if your TV doesn't support HDMI ARC.

This has been sitting high in our list of the best soundbars and best soundbars for small TVs ever since it came out, and that was before the discount. If you need a TV audio upgrade that doesn't take over the living, this is maybe the best deal of 2021 so far.

This small soundbar packs a big punch, especially with 35% (£80) off its already low price. We rated it five stars when we reviewed it, because it delivers the best audio quality for the price, and that was at RRP. You can connect over HDMI ARC or optical, and it has Bluetooth for playing music.

