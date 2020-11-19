Get a 65-inch TV for just £429 in this Black Friday TV deal!

Black Friday TV deals are here, and few are better than getting a 65-inch 4K TV for less than £500. AO's Black Friday deals mean that this Toshiba 65 inch 4K Ultra HD TV has been reduced from £549 to an incredible £429. That's a whole lot of screen for less than the price of an Xbox Series X or PS5.

For less than £500, the catchily titled 65UL2063DB has an impressive suite of 4K features. The much-coveted Dolby Vision is here to bring your movies and TV to life with better HDR contrast for this kind of mid-range screen, and means you can finally make the most of all of that Netflix Dolby Vision content.

While the lack of HDMI 2.1 features mean that this won't quite make the most of your new-gen console – for that, you'll want our best gaming TVs – for everyone who doesn't mind about 120fps gaming and is happy with just a quick response time, Toshiba does have a specific game mode to turn on to make sure there are no delays between button presses and the action on screen.

When it comes to other bonus features, the 65UL2063DB works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This means you don't even have to find your remote control if you want to chance the channel or turn the volume up as you can get your favourite home AI assistant to do it for you. Don't feel bad. It's what they were made for. They'd feel bad if they couldn't help you turn up the new season of The Crown.

And there's no shortage of streaming services available here too. Netflix, Prime Video, iPlayer, ITV Player and Freeview Player and just some of the apps to make sure you don't run out of anything to watch. And anything you don't have an app for, you can just stream as the screen supports streaming from smartphones and tablets.

Yes, this really is a 65-inch 4K TV for less than £500, with Dolby Vision HDR. This kind of impressive screen size with equally impressive features makes this an excellent Black Friday deal. It might not have all the next-gen gaming features but for everyone who just wants lovely big 4K, this is a serious bargain. View Deal

And the reductions for the holiday season are just getting started. Christmas is getting scarily close and T3 is ready to help. Prep with our best Christmas gifts and even the best Cyber Monday deals to make sure you always get the best prices even after Black Friday.

