The best Le Creuset Black Friday deals and a rival brand that's way cheaper and just as good

There are a lot of great Black Friday Le Creuset deals out there. But never mind that: let's look at some deals from ProCook (opens in new tab) instead. Their cast iron cookware is pretty much on par with Le Creuset for build quality, style and choice of on-trend colours, but it is considerably cheaper. What's that, you just want Le Creuset deals? Okay, please make your way to our best Le Creuset deals, or bypass that and make your way to the following, excellent Le Creuset sales, at the UK's top retailers.

You can also scroll down to find a wealth of price widgets for the premium French brand, generated by our tireless deals bots.

Still here? Good, let's talk ProCook (opens in new tab). This British retailer sells a vast range of kitchen wares through a sprawling website and a growing number of real-life shops in chi-chi locations. I'd say its business model is, "make products that look and perform quite like other, more well-known products, and sell them at a much lower price."

You can shop its 'Early Access Black Friday Sale' now. Until midnight – ie: when Black Friday actually starts – if you enter VIP20 at checkout, you'll get 20% off the price of your shopping basket contents, so long as you've spent over £100. That's a Black Friday discount, on products that are already very keenly priced. Double savings!

Shop the ProCook Black Friday sale now (opens in new tab)

Why is ProCook good?

They make quality products at low prices. What more could you ask? Everything they sell is own-brand, which presumably helps. If you look at their cast iron page (opens in new tab), you'll see that they're selling 28cm casseroles in 11 colours for £89 each. They say that a 'typical price' for them is £199, and what they mean by that is, that's about what you'd pay if you bought the same thing, but made by Le Creuset.

I've been using ProCook cast iron cookware for the last year or so and I can say, hand on heart, it's just as good as Le Creuset or other upmarket brands such as Staub. And why wouldn't it be? It's cast iron. Unless something goes drastically wrong with your casting process, cast iron is always going to be extremely tough, quick to heat up and ruggedly handsome. ProCook also use very good interior and exterior enamel coatings that mean you never need to worry about rust or other damage. No, the exterior is not quite as pleasing as the Le Creuset or Staub equivalent, but the interior – which is the more important bit for actual cooking – is right up there.

For me, psychologically speaking, I actually prefer to cook with ProCook cast iron precisely because it is so much cheaper. I have no qualms about using it on very high heat, banging it about, putting it in the dishwasher and so forth. With Le Creuset and Staub cast iron pans – all of which are built like battleships – I feel obliged to treat them more carefully, just in case I somehow managed to damage them. That doesn't really suit my macho style of cooking. ProCook feels like practical cookware rather than luxury goods masquerading as pots and pans.

So that's why I like ProCook cast iron. Their knives are excellent as well. So without further ado, here's my pick of the best cast iron, Le Creuset-beating bargs in the ProCook Black Friday sale…

(opens in new tab) ProCook two-piece cast iron casserole set was £99 now £79.20 (opens in new tab)

Save £18.80 (20%) if bought as part of a £100+ spend. Available in a plethora of pleasant, reflective and matt colours, this could be all the pans you'll ever need. For your money you get a 20cm casserole and a 24cm 'shallow casserole', also sometimes known as a chistera. This fantastic style of pan can be used as a frying pan, sauteé pan and, obviously, a casserole. ProCook also has a pairing of a 24cm casserole and 28cm shallow casserole, if you are a but hungrier. It's only £20 more.

(opens in new tab) ProCook cast iron griddle was £39 now £31.20

(opens in new tab)Save £7.80 (20%) if bought as part of a £100+ spend. Yes, that does look a lot like a Le Creuset griddle, doesn't it? The difference is that this one only comes in red or black, and it's a lot cheaper. At 26cm it's a good size for steaks, chicken, veg and anything else that needs sizzling.

(opens in new tab) ProCook four-piece cast iron casserole set was £219 now £175.20 (opens in new tab)

Save £43.80 (20%). Surely nobody needs this many casseroles? But if you really do require 20 and 24cm round casseroles, a 28cm shallow casserole and a 30cm oval one, £175.20 is an incredible price to pay get it for. You could probably sell it as scrap metal and recoup your outlay.

(opens in new tab) ProCook cast reversible griddle was £39 now £31.20

(opens in new tab)Save £7.80 (20%) if bought as part of a £100+ spend. It's a flat-top grill! Flip it over, it's a ridged griddle! All for £31.20 – could this be any more of a cast iron deal? The generous 46x26cm cooking surface is enough for a family size-portion of burgers or a full English breakfast. Suitable for gas hobs but not induction. Could also be used in the oven, or even on a barbecue if you're hardcore – that's the beauty of cast iron.

And now, here are some Le Creuset deals…

