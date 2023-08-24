Fallout TV series release date revealed – and the secret trailer has leaked

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon showed off a secret teaser trailer for its forthcoming Fallout TV show at Gamescom yesterday, and unusually didn't then release it online. But amazingly and shockingly and definitely not accidentally on purpose, it turns out that if you show a much-anticipated trailer to a big room full of people with cameraphones, it'll end up online anyway. Like many Fallout fans we've watched it, and while it's currently only available in super far-away-o-vision there's lots here to get excited about.

This isn't the first time Fallout TV things have leaked online; this time last year several still images from the production appeared on social media, albeit in a way that suggested a genuine leak rather than viral marketing.

Amazon did make one thing public about the show: its release date, or at least its release year. The Fallout TV show will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.

What do we know about the Fallout TV show?

The show is set in LA, the location of Vault 33 in the Fallout universe, and the teaser trailer suggests it's going to be pretty epic: it shows a squad of Brotherhood of Steel soldiers on the march in their power armour, a Western-style shootout and a whole bunch of nuclear missiles.

We know that stars include Walton Goggins (Django Unchained), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) but the full cast hasn't been announced; its producers are Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who previously worked on Westworld. Todd Howard from Bethesda is leading the show's development (as well as on the Elder Scrolls adaptation) and seems pretty excited.

As for the next Fallout game, Howard didn't have anything to announce – but he previously said that Fallout 5 was behind Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 in the development queue, so it'll be a while before that one emerges from the vault. As he explained to IGN, “They do take a while, I wish they came out faster, I really do, we’re trying as hard as we can, but we want them to be as best as they can be for everybody.”