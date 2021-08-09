Electric scooters are perfect for zipping around a University campus

I really wish electric scooters were a 'thing' when I was at university – imagine all of those precious extra minutes you can have in bed if you don't need to walk to lectures and instead could speed towards them at 15mph on an e-scooter.

If you're old, like me, one can only dream, but if you're heading to university in September then I'd strongly recommend taking an electric scooter with you… if they're not banned on your university's campus, that is.

Take the recently announced Pure Air Pro LR, for example. This range-topping e-scooter not only looks great, with a visually striking birch and maple plywood deck and metallic paint job, but has the perfect set of features for university students as well.

The deck has been engineered to provide a more secure, safe standing platform and is perfect for longer, more comfortable rides.

The LR in Pure Air Pro LR actually stands for Long Range and is designed to achieve a distance of up to 60km / 37.2 miles between charges, which means if you're just using it for short journeys then you'll barely need to plug it in.

It's also nice and compact, so can be kept in your dorm room without taking up too much floor space.

(Image credit: Pure Electric)

It features the same powerful 500W rear wheel motor as the class-leading Pure Air (2021) and Pure Air Pro (2021), which we've found delivers impressive acceleration and hill-climbing capability.

Pure Electric claims the motor can now peak at 700W – offering even more performance, and a strong steel chassis means the Air Pro LR is capable of carrying a 120kg load – that means you and a backpack full of heavy library books.

You also get IP65 waterproof rating, which makes it ideal for use in British weather and that's backed by Pure’s one-year warranty.

Of course, the Pure Air Pro LR also promises to offer the amazing build quality that I've come to expect from Pure Electric scooters – so it can withstand any university hijinx that make befall it.

You'll also benefit from a USB charge port mounted to the handlebar, which is useful for keeping phones, lights or other gadgets charged while out and about.

Pure Air Pro LR has an RRP of £749 and is available exclusively online at pureelectric.com and in Pure Electric showrooms.

