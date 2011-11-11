Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim gets Metacritic score of 96

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PC)

Bethesda should be proud, reaching the Mt. Olympus of gaming that is Metacritic it has revealed just what fans and journalists think of Skyrim

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has smashed all expectations by reaching the upper-echelons of Metacritic gaining a score of 96 putting it above the likes of Batman: Arkham City, FIFA 12 and Battlefield 3.

Having received the same midnight launch treatment that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 did all eyes will now be turned to the weekend to see just how well the game then performs in terms of sales, with huge numbers expected to flock out and get their hands on the title.

Metacritic works by aggregating both the scores of expert publications and websites and then also user reviews, it then displays them seperately so gamers can see what is believed to be a 'true' picture of how well the game has fared. In stark contrast to Skyrim Infinity Ward's latest blockbuster title Modern Warfare 3 only received 89 with a staggeringly low user score of just 3.1.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the biggest game yet in the series, boasting over 300 different environments from dungeons, to mountain passes with hundreds of different character types to interact with. To try and put the undertaking into perspective the team at Bethesda launched a series of in-depth behind the scenes videos.

Have you bought Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim? Let us know what you think via the comments box below...

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim: The Sounds of Skyrim

