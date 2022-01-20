EE customers just got an awesome free upgrade

Fancy six months of free music, magazines, TV and games? EE's bringing these Apple goodies to iPhones on Pay Monthly

Apple Music on iPad
(Image credit: Apple)
Carrie Marshall

By published

If you're an EE customer with an iPhone, you're going to love this: for six months you can now get Apple Music, Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade absolutely free – and, what's more, you don't need to be a new customer to get it. Existing EE customers can totally bad this free upgrade.

If you're on Pay Monthly, you're eligible. The offer is worth a whopping £175 and it brings you some genuinely useful services. I know that first-hand, because I'm paying thirty quid a month for the same services.

As EE puts it, you're getting free access to over 90 million songs, over 200 games, Apple Originals film and TV shows and hundreds of newspapers and magazines for free too. And if you're signing up for a new Apple Watch plan, you can save £72 on an Apple Fitness+ subscription too.

A genuinely brilliant bundle

With some reservations, I'm a happy customer of Apple's various services. Apple Arcade is brilliant, especially if you have kids: its games reject the usual violence in favour of much more interesting ideas, such as trying to teach a Sasquatch to steal food and parallel park. Apple Music is particularly good if you have AirPods Pro or AirPods Max thanks to its Spatial Audio streaming, and Apple News's magazine section is really comprehensive and includes some of my favourite reads. My reservations? Apple TV is very American and hasn't really gripped me so far, although I'll forgive it almost anything because it has a great Beastie Boys documentary.

This is a lot of content for no money, and like you I wondered what the catch is. And there isn't one. EE is trying to promote its Full Works for iPhone package, and it hopes that when your six months is up you'll decide you like it enough to pay for it. If not, there's no obligation to continue.

To find out more, or to take advantage of the offer, use the My EE app. If you haven't already used Apple's various media and games services I think you'll be pleasantly surprised.

TOPICS
Apps
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.