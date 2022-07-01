Early Amazon Prime Day deal cuts price of 5-star true wireless earbuds to £49.95

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's been some truly great Amazon Prime Day deals made available already this year, but one of the absolute finest we've seen is now available, curring the price of the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ true wireless earbuds by 58%.

View the Cambridge Audio true wireless earbuds deal at Amazon (opens in new tab)

View all early Amazon Prime Day deals (opens in new tab)

The reason this deal stands out isn't just the new cheap price point, though, which is now £49.95 thanks to the better than half price discount, but because we gave the Melomania 1+ a maximum score of 5 stars on review.

Indeed, we said that:

"With support for AAC, apt-X and SBC codes as well as a 5.8mm dynamic graphene driver, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ true wireless earbuds have incredibly well-tuned sound. A punchy low-end paired with a crisp treble and wide soundstage made for energetic, rich audio."

Basically, we love the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ true wireless earbuds, making this deal in our eyes truly superb. Check out the full details below.

In our Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ review, we gave the true wireless earbuds a maximum score of 5 stars, praising their "excellent audio quality", "long-lasting battery" and "smart EQ settings and Meomania app".

These headphones were so well reviewed, in fact, that they went on to also win the Best Value Headphones award at the T3 Awards last year. And now the Melomania 1+ have got even more value stuffed, with their price cut by more than half.

That's why it is so easy to recommend this early Amazon Prime Day deal – its making an incredible pair of true wireless earbuds available for a truly bargain price point.

If you like the idea of a earbuds upgrade but fancy a different brand, be sure to check out T3's best true wireless earbuds buying guide, which is stuffed with 2022's finest products from Sony, Philips, Bose and Apple.