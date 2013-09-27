Dyson engineers create home-grown drones

Dyson engineers have created flying drones using the company's existing componants for an internal challenge

When not building the newest fans or Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners, the company is well known for championing engineering both in the UK and around the world.

So it's no surprise that when the engineers have a little downtime, they're happy to get involved in a little friendly competition.

Every year, an internal competition is held called Challenge Dyson that pits the company's emplyees against each other.

This year, the challenge involved creating and building a machine from Dyson parts that could fly remotely and navigate a course. Engineers reportedly used electronic motors, vacuum cleaner parts and other bits of scrap found lying around the various Dyson HQs.

Scroll to the bottom to check out a video of the machines on race day.

The overall winner was a drone called Beeline, a quadcopter that - we're told - was inspired by Ross Lovegrove's engineering principle of fat-free design.

The drone itself kept its weight to a minimum and used Dyson electric motors to power four propellers and a built-in 3-axis gyro and accelerometer.

