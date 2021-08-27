Don't miss these Sony headphones deals in Currys' Epic Deals sale – from just £35!

Looking for a great Sony headphones deal ready for heading back to school or uni, or just because it's time for an upgrade? Currys has a whole special section just for its various Sony headphones offers right now, and the list includes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones, best wireless earbuds and best cheap headphones in the world.

There's something for every budget in the deals, thankfully, from the premium noise-cancellers down to affordable wireless earbuds and Bluetooth over-ear headphones.

Sony is very good at eking every drop of possible music quality from a given budget, and its build quality remains rock solid, even in the lower-cost models, so these are great for taking with you everywhere and knowing that you can chuck them in a bag without damage when you don't need them.

The real pick of the offers here is on the wireless earbuds. In our Sony WF-1000XM3 review we emphasised just how great the sound quality and noise cancellation are, and now they're about half the price of when they were new. Meanwhile, the Sony WF-XB700 are as good as wireless headphones sound for under £80 – and now they're 20% off. In both cases, the design is pretty chunky, but if you can live them not being the sleekest things out there, they're fantastic buys.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 might be only £20 off, but that's still just about as cheap as they've ever been, and they're T3's favourite headphones right now by a long way. They so comfortable, sound so great, and the noise cancellation hasn't really been beaten yet. At the cheaper end, both the Sony WH-CH710 and CH510 are great buys – the discount on the latter might be small, but it's still great. The 20% off the WH-CH710 again makes them some of the best-value over-ear wireless headphones around.

