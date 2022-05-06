Doctor Strange 2 post-credit scene explained – how many post-credit scenes are there?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now in cinemas around the world and the big question people want to know is: are there any post-credits scenes?

So, let's answer the main question: yes, there is a post-credits scene – two, in fact. The first plays midway through the credits (less than five minutes) and the final one plays at the end of the credits altogether. A good chance to discuss what just happened during the 127-minute flick.

Without spoiling what happens, the first one is definitely worth hanging about for as it features a top Hollywood actor not previously seen in the MCU, while the second one is a quick joke scene that is very skippable. Marvel has been synonymous with including post-credits scenes for well over a decade now, so it's not that surprising that Doctor Strange 2 is no different.

Now that's out of the way, let's discuss what actually happens in these post-credits scenes and what it means for the future of the MCU.

Warning: spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Once Doctor Strange, Wong and America Chavez defeat Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch during the climactic final battle that sees the Darkhold destroyed by the latter, we then return to Earth-616 where Stephen Strange now seems content with life. Strange walks down the street smiling only to suddenly develop a third eye in the middle of his forehead consequently for using the Darkhold, only for the credits to hit.

Who was the woman in the mid-credits scene?

(Image credit: Tolga Akmen / Getty Images)

During the mid-credits scene, a mysterious woman sporting a purple outfit materialises to tell Strange that his actions have "caused an incursion and we're gonna fix it" before slashing open a portal to the Dark Dimension. Both Strange and the women jump into the portal together. The Dark Dimension is the space between universes, sometimes call the void within the multiverse or simply Hell in the comics.

So the woman in question is none other than top Hollywood actor Charlize Thero, who has held major roles in Prometheus, Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde and The Fast and Furious series, among many others. This is the actor's first appearance in the MCU, however, she did appear in the 2008 superhero movie Hancock alongside Will Smith.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Theron is credited as playing Clea or as she is known in the comics, Doctor Clea Strange. The character is the main love interest of Stephen Strange, eventually marrying the man. Additionally in the comics, she is the niece of the primordial inter-dimensional entity Dormmau, who was the villain in the first Doctor Strange. Whether this will be the same in the MCU is yet to be seen.

What was the post-credits scene about?

(Image credit: Desiree Navarro / Getty Images)

Doctor Strange 2's post-credit scene harkens back to a character that previously showed up mid-way through the film, known as Pizza Poppy guy. After America Chavez accidentally steals food (because she believes all food is free in this universe), Strange casts a spell on the angry vendor that results in the man punching himself for three weeks straight.

The actor playing Pizza Poppy guy is Bruce Campbell, best known as Ash Williams of the Evil Dead franchise and a long-time collaborator with director Sam Raimi. This isn't the first time Campbell has popped up in a Raimi movie, previously making cameos in the Spider-Man trilogy with Tobey Maguire and Oz the Great and Powerful.

The post-credits scene sees Pizza Poppy guy still punching himself before slowly realising that the spell has worn off. Laughing to himself, he looks at the camera and yells: "It's over!". While nothing of significance, it's a funny moment to leave on.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez and Chiwetel Ejiofor.