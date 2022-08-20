Disney+'s new TV show just rocketed to 87% on Rotten Tomatoes

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I like my superheroes to be funny: give me Deadpool over Superman or Batman any time. So the idea of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, which launched this week on Disney+, absolutely cracked me up. I've been excited by this ever since I saw that the incredible Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) was cast as the titular terror, so I'm really pleased to see that the reviews are almost universally positive.

If you're not familiar with the comic, She-Hulk is The Hulk's cousin and accidentally ends up getting his blood mixed with hers. The result? She discovers, as Kermit the frog once sang, that it isn't easy being green.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Is She-Hulk worth watching?

Definitely. "Maslany is dripping with charisma and comedic timing," says Empire, and while there's the odd bit of shonky CGI it's "laugh-out-loud funny, packed with interesting themes and just an all-round good time... one of [Marvel's] best small-screen offerings yet." The New York Times says "Maslany is beautiful when she's angry" and The Guardian says that "female empowerment has never been so much fun."

That last one is one of the reasons She-Hulk works so well: if anyone knows about trying to control unspeakable rage, it's women in 2022. And that's something that terminally online comic book fanboys underlined (opens in new tab) when, as they did with Ms Marvel, they attempted to review-bomb She-Hulk on IMDb long before it aired. Heaven forfend a superhero might not be packing a super-powered prostate. Inevitably, when you run the demographics the bulk of the 1-stars were posted by men over 30 whingeing about "woke garbage" and "identity politics".

Their loss. Reviewer after reviewer says She-Hulk is fast, fun and funny, and it looks like perfect Friday night viewing. She-Hulk deserves to be a monster hit.