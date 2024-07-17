Denon's 5-star earbuds suddenly price crash in Amazon deal – and I'm tempted

If you've been scouring the best Prime Day deals for a pair of the best earbuds – and let me tell you, there have been plenty of headphones offers (check out my Top 5 Prime Day Headphones Deals here) – then let me divert your attention to something of an underrated yet brilliant option from Denon.

Check out the Denon PerL Pro deal on Amazon

The Denon PerL Pro netted a T3 5-star score and Platinum Award badge when reviewed last year. These super earbuds even won a Commended badge as part of the T3 Awards 2024 as they're just that good. Like I say, you might not have heard of them as readily as some others – but don't sleep on this offer!

Denon PerL Pro: was £299, now £189 on Amazon With amazing audio quality, plus personalisation via the app, and even spatial audio, these earbuds outpace many of their rivals. Sure, the noise-cancelling is beaten by its Bose rival, and the bulky size won't suit all – but otherwise we adore these earbuds. At this price low it's a great deal too.

T3's review praised the Denon PerL Pro for delivering "sound quality that's out of this world", only really criticising the earbuds for their larger size and, indeed, larger price tag. But with £110 dropped from the £299 original, you can now net these 'buds for just £189.99. That puts them into contention with many big-hitters in a similar price range.

These Denon in-ears have certainly never been cheaper either, as I've verified on price-checking site CamelCamelCamel, where they're dropped from full price (after a brief stint this year at £199 anyway). That's verifiably the lowest-ever price these headphones have been. Denon's source did suggest they would be even cheaper again – but with Prime Day almost over, it doesn't seem there's ample time for another price drop.