Denon's 5-star earbuds suddenly price crash in Amazon deal – and I'm tempted

If you've been scouring the best Prime Day deals for a pair of the best earbuds – and let me tell you, there have been plenty of headphones offers (check out my Top 5 Prime Day Headphones Deals here) – then let me divert your attention to something of an underrated yet brilliant option from Denon.

The Denon PerL Pro netted a T3 5-star score and Platinum Award badge when reviewed last year. These super earbuds even won a Commended badge as part of the T3 Awards 2024 as they're just that good. Like I say, you might not have heard of them as readily as some others – but don't sleep on this offer!

With amazing audio quality, plus personalisation via the app, and even spatial audio, these earbuds outpace many of their rivals. Sure, the noise-cancelling is beaten by its Bose rival, and the bulky size won't suit all – but otherwise we adore these earbuds. At this price low it's a great deal too. 

T3's review praised the Denon PerL Pro for delivering "sound quality that's out of this world", only really criticising the earbuds for their larger size and, indeed, larger price tag. But with £110 dropped from the £299 original, you can now net these 'buds for just £189.99. That puts them into contention with many big-hitters in a similar price range. 

These Denon in-ears have certainly never been cheaper either, as I've verified on price-checking site CamelCamelCamel, where they're dropped from full price (after a brief stint this year at £199 anyway). That's verifiably the lowest-ever price these headphones have been. Denon's source did suggest they would be even cheaper again – but with Prime Day almost over, it doesn't seem there's ample time for another price drop.

Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone too (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech and audio aficionado his beat at T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a tech stone unturned he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

