Check out the all-new Mercedes EQE SUV in these stunning pictures

It was no secret: it's long been known that an SUV version of Mercedes-Benz' EQE all-electric saloon was on the cards. The German marque has been teasing so for a couple of months now.

Well wait no longer, because here it is, the Mercedes EQE SUV, pictured above in its AMG version, which I think looks a lot more fetching in silver paint than the copper finish of the standard model (full gallery below).

The EQE SUV is a five-seater electric with a range of 590-km/366-miles per charge (WLTP rating), putting it as a kind of head-to-head competitor to the likes of the Polestar 3 (the latter which was also just announced, ahead of the Paris Motor Show 2022).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz ) (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz ) (Image credit: Mercedes-Benz )

(Image credit: Mercedes-Benz )

Key to the EQE SUV's setup is, but of course, its tech-focused interior, which as you can see from the lead gallery picture above is very screen dominant. That display stretches as far as the eye can see, really, almost edge to edge across the front dash of the car.

Mercedes also announced another interesting reveal: that the EQE SUV would be among the first of its cars to receive an Apple Music Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos sound system, giving buyers the option to immerse themselves in surround sound. So it's not just visual tech sensations, it's audio ones too.

No word on pricing just yet, but expect the EQE SUV to arrive in early 2023 with an asking price that I'd assume will start around the £/$70,000 mark and beyond – again, pitching it squarely against its rivals from Polestar, BMW, Audi and others in the super-popular family SUV space.