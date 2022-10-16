Apple just announced a major car update with Mercedes – and it's not what you’d expect

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's been a lot of talk about Apple and cars – from the rumoured Apple Car, to the incoming upgraded Apple CarPlay system – but that's not what this in-car first is all about.

Apple Music has partnered with Mercedes-Benz to bring native Spatial Audio into its cars – meaning Mercedes will "become [the] first non-Apple devices to offer Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos from Apple Music natively". How about that for an audio upgrade?

Not that Dolby Atmos in cars in brand new: the Lucid Air was first to tick that check box, while the Mercedes-Maybach joined the party following its release earlier this summer.

The Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos upgrade will also be available for Mercedes' S-Class (2021 onwards), EQE, EQE SUV, EQS and EQS SUV – and from 17 October 2022 for new purchases (or later, via an over-the-air update, if you're already in possession of any one of those vehicles) for Apple Music subscribers.

(Image credit: Apple)

What music is available in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music? Handily, Apple has a full playlist on its official site (opens in new tab), so you can take a look through which albums have been mixed in the fully immersive surround format for your listening pleasure.

Mercedes is keen to provide the best way to listen to such content, too, with its Burmester soundsystem offerings able to really kick out the audio goods. At the top-end of that spectrum is a '4D' system which includes 31 speakers and 1750 watts of total power. Wowzers.

So no, it's not an Apple Car, but right now Mercedes being first in line for this audio upgrade to its in-car systems courtesy of Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos on Apple Music is about as close as you'll get...