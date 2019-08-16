Cheap vegan protein powder deal: get 45% off Bulk Powders' PREMIUM blend

Veganism is taking over the western world by storm. There aren't really any restaurants or takeaways now who haven't got at least a few vegan options on their menu. And it is all well, because even if you aren't following a strictly vegan diet, it wouldn't hurt to introduce some vegan food items into your life, for variety's sake.

Bulk Powders' cheap vegan protein powder deal is perfect for both hard-core vegan lifters as well as people who are just interested in trying out vegan supplements. Bulk Powders is a trusted brand with a range of quality products so you know by buying their vegan protein powder, you'll get what you pay for.

Other items are also included in Bulk Powders' 45% off sale: zero calorie syrup, complete multivitamin complex and pre-workout powder are just a few of the 25 items on sale.

Bulk Powders Complete Vegan Protein Blend, Chocolate peanut/Strawberry, 2.5 kg | Sale Price £21.99 | Was £39.99 | Save £18 (45%)

Each 35-gram serving contains 21 grams of plant-baser protein sourced from pea protein isolate, brown rice protein and quinoa flour. The Complete Vegan Blend is also low in fat and sugar and contains 40 milligrams of added DigeZyme. Use the code SHOP45 at the checkout.View Deal

Why you should buy Bulk Powders Complete Vegan Blend?

Of all the supplements available to buy, it can be quite daunting to know which ones do you actually need. If you are just starting to work out, we recommend you get only two things: protein and creatine monohydrate.

Up until very recently, being a vegan meant that you didn't have access to the best protein powders on the market, them being whey-based. Thankfully, this is not the case anymore.

Trusted brands like Bulk Powders took it up upon them to provide supplements to people with all sorts of dietary requirements, like vegans or athletes on a keto diet.

The Complete Vegan Blend sources protein from pea protein, brown rice protein and quinoa flour with added DigeZyme, which is a blend of five digestive enzymes: protease, amylase, lipase, lactase and cellulase. These digestive enzymes help to break down protein, carbohydrate and fat.

