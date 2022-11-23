Cheap phones in 2023 are going to be even better thanks to this new chip

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While the world fawns over the shiny new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the impact it will have on the best phones available right now, an update that will benefit some of the best cheap phones has gone slyly under the radar.

The Snapdragon 782G is the new chipset designed for mid-range handsets. It takes over from the Snapdragon 778G which powers devices like the Nothing Phone (1).

The newer model features a slightly faster clock speed – 2.7GHz over the 2.5GHz on the 778G – and a 10% boost in GPU performance. Elsewhere, there are improvements to the AI Engine, particularly when it comes to the camera and the audio experience.

Image capture will benefit from AI-derived auto-focus and auto-exposure. Plus, low-light video will see improvements thanks to the AI, while zoom is made smoother.

Intelligent audio background blur makes video calling a breeze, and will allow you to stay connected no matter how busy your surroundings are. Auto switching and volume adjustment of the microphone also enables you to be heard clearly.

Elsewhere, the headline features are very similar to its predecessor. There's support for up to three cameras, including a 200MP sensor. 4K HDR video capture is possible too, at 30 frames per second.

The Snapdragon X53 5G modem sticks around inside, for super reliable connectivity. There's support for WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E, too, with peak speeds of 2.9Gbps possible.

All of that is very similar to the 778G – this is certainly a makeover rather than a complete rebuild. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, though. The old adage says "If it isn't broke, don't fix it" and the success of devices powered by the 778G suggests it definitely is not broke. Getting a nifty little power boost is a nice upgrade, and the fact it's built on a stable design means that it should be able to be implemented without any major hiccups.