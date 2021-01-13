Cheap Dell XPS 13 deal bags the perfect student laptop for working from home

Getting the right laptop for studying is absolutely vital, especially with everything moving online for the foreseeable. To help with the decision, we've been testing loads of great, affordable laptops to find the best ones for most students during this challenging year.

The best student laptops, ranked

Dell's XPS 13 consistently ranks at the top of the range, offering everything you could need from a Windows laptop, including a big, crisp screen, lots of internal power, and good battery life. The company is well-known for making understated but effective computers and the XPS 13 is no exception.

Read our 5 star Dell XPS 13 (2020) review

Every version of the XPS 13 has been impressive but the latest, which can be specced up to include a 4K display, is definitely one of the best. While the high-end add-ons are expensive, the base models are easily powerful enough for most people, especially if your main work involves writing and researching online.

The 13.4-inch display is definitely big enough for most people and stops just short of making the laptop too big. A lot of 14-inch-plus displays can make transporting the laptop, or using it in awkward positions, a bit much. Intel's 10th-generation processors are on offer, too, packing a huge punch, and there's up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD available.

Let's jump into the best US and UK deals for the Dell XPS 13.

The best Dell XPS 13 deals [USA]

Dell XPS 13 (Silver) | 13.4-inch HD | 10th-gen Intel i7 | 8GB / 256GB | Windows 10 Home | $1,108.99 $799.99 from Dell

Dell's US website is offering a stunning deal on the XPS 13 right now with Intel's latest i7 chips onboard and a generous 256GB SSD inside. If you're looking for a new work machine, an XPS 13 with $300 off is not a bad shout.View Deal

The best Dell XPS 13 deals [UK]

Dell XPS 13 (Silver) | 13.4-inch HD | 10th-gen Intel i5 | 8GB / 512GB | Windows 10 Home | £1,219 £1,074.11 from Dell

You know a deal is good when it comes from Dell themselves, who are offering almost £150 off a kitted-out XPS 13 with a stunning 512GB SSD storage onboard. You'd be hard pressed to get a better deal for just over a grand.View Deal

If you're in the market for a brand new laptop for studying and work, Dell's XPS 13 is an amazing choice: well-built, powerful, and with a generously-sized 13.4-inch display. Plus, you can save hundreds right now from Dell themselves.