Cheap Asus Chromebook Flip laptop deal drops in AO.com bank holiday sale

T3 is constantly reviewing and rating the best Chromebooks as we think they offer really strong portable laptop computing experiences.

So that is why our heads were turned when we saw this Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA deal drop over at AO.com in its bank holiday sale. The offer sees £100 cut of the cost of the Chromebook Flip, which sees its price fall to £399.

What's so good about the Chromebook Flip is that it has a 360-degree 14-inch rotating touchscreen display. This means that the laptop can be used as laptop and a tablet slate, meaning you are really getting multi-device functionality in one product.

For those who do most of their computing online, using Google's G-Suite of applications like GMAIL and GDOCS, this will be a great laptop fit, as well as students and working professionals who need a lightweight versatile system.

The full details of this Asus Chromebook Flip deal can be viewed below:

Star Deal Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA | Was: £499 | Now: £399 | Saving: £100

The Asus Chromebook Flip is one of the best Chromebooks on the market today, which is why this cheap laptop deal over at AO.com on it is so welcome. The deal cuts £100 off the Flip's price, bringing it down to £399 from £499. The Flip's 360-degree rotating touchscreen display is its star feature, allowing the system to be used as both a laptop and a touchscreen slate.View Deal

The other thing T3 really likes about Chromebooks is that they deliver good battery life, which makes prolonged all-day use while on the go easy. This model can run 10-hours straight without needing a recharge.

This Chromebook also comes with a Intel Core m3 processor, 64GB of storage space and 4GB RAM. You're also covered in terms of online meetings and video chats thanks to an in-built microphone and webcam.

There's also a microSD card slot, headphone socket and in-built Bluetooth chip, so you can enjoy wireless peripherals.

Overall, this is a lot of laptop for the money, and a great deal from AO.com.

Got a bit more money to spend, though? Then why not consider the Asus Chromebook Flip C436, with today's best prices on it shown directly below: