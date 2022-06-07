Cheap air fryer deal sees the Ninja Foodi MAX drop to lowest ever price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Air fryers have quickly become a must-have in every kitchen. If you’re new to the world of air frying, air fryers are very small ovens that make delicious food quickly and with little to no fat, making them a firm favourite with fitness fanatics and busy cooks.

If you want to be converted to the air fryer lifestyle or you need an upgrade on your old device, we’ve found some amazing air fryer deals from popular kitchen appliance brand, Ninja. One of the best offers we’ve found is on the Ninja Foodi MAX which has been given a £70 (25%) price cut, taking it to its lowest ever price.

Shop the Ninja Foodi MAX Air Fryer & Multi-Cooker OL650UK deal (opens in new tab)

Originally priced at £269.99, the Ninja Foodi MAX Air Fryer & Multi-Cooker OL650UK is now just £199.99 at Ninja. This 14-in-1 device has 14 cooking functions, including air frying, grilling, pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming and more. It can tackle almost everything you throw at it and feeds up to 6 people in its 7.5-litre capacity.

If you’re new to air fryers or multi-cookers, Ninja is a reliable and reputable brand, and many of its products have made the list in our best air fryer (opens in new tab) and best Instant Pot (opens in new tab) guides. Whether you’re an adventurous cook or just want mealtimes to run a bit smoother, you can find a great piece of kitchen equipment at Ninja.

Alongside this price cut on the Ninja Foodi MAX, Ninja is currently offering some great money-saving deals (opens in new tab) on its grills, cookware bundle sets, blenders, air fryers, food processors and more. Not only can you save up to £94 on select devices but you can also get free next day delivery.

Below, we’ve highlighted our top three favourite deals that you can find at Ninja, including the Foodi MAX and Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi MAX 14-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker OL650UK: was £269.99, now £199.99 at Ninja (opens in new tab)

This speedy, clever and versatile 14-in-1 air fryer and multi-cooker is the perfect addition to any kitchen, especially if you like one-pot cooking. By incorporating an air fryer and multi-cooker together without needing to change the lid, you can easily cook, steam, sear, grill and more, plus it’s incredibly easy to clean. See our Ninja Foodi MAX (opens in new tab) review for more details.

(opens in new tab) Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £199.99, now £172 at Ninja (opens in new tab)

In our Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer review (opens in new tab), we commented that we’re big fans of this air fryer as “this beefy appliance can cook two dishes to perfection simultaneously thanks to dualzone technology.” The two independent cooking zones means you can air fry, crisp, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate all at the same time and you can mix and match temperatures, times and more for both drawers.