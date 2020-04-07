Cheap 4K TV deal: This 55-inch Samsung QLED is the best TV you can get for under £900

This is one of the best 4K TV deals around right now: Samsung's QE55Q80R 55-inch TV is now just £899 at Currys – the cheapest it's ever been! But the same TV is already sold out at this price in John Lewis, so don't miss out…

The Q80R is such a good deal because it's an astounding mix of picture quality, features and price with this £300 off. The QLED panel is about 50% brighter than the LG C9, which is one of our highest-rated TVs (and costs hundreds more), and localised dimming of its direct backlight means it's capable of dramatic darkness too, without the light leaking and turning black areas grey as can be a case with cheaper LCD TVs.

• Buy the Samsung QE55Q80R for £1199 £899 from Currys

• Buy the Samsung QE65Q80R for £1499 £1299 from Currys

The brightness is the killer feature here, because it not only gives you dazzling and realistic HDR, it also pushes the gorgeous colours that QLED is known for, and makes the set more visible in bright lighting, so it's great for watching in sunnier rooms, or if you don't turn the lights way down for movies.

The image processing is also fantastic – Samsung's AI-based system does an incredible job of making HD footage look sharp on the 4K screen without being artificial in any way.

And here's an insider tip for you about this TV: despite being a 2019 TV, about to be replaced by a 2020 version of the Q80, this specific older model will really hold up in the future compared to newer TVs due to a quirk of how Samsung is changing its range…

That's because in the 2020 range, the new top-of-the-line 4K TV (called the Q90T) is actually mostly technologically equivalent to the Q80R – but costs twice the price as a brand-new TV. The newer model has some extra smart features and a newer processor, but the really key part – the panel itself – is essentially as good in this model, and we've talked about how impressive the existing processing is.

So while stocks last of the Q80R at this price, it's possibly the best balance of image quality to price you can find. If you want a dramatic TV upgrade while you're stuck indoors, we thoroughly recommend it.