Canyon's Torque range gets a redesign and it's great news for park shredders and all-mountain riders alike

Canyon’s Torque has already established itself as one of the best long travel, freeride bikes around, but now the 2022 model range has been redesigned from the ground up, boosting its capabilities and making it even more adaptable than ever.

With 170mm of travel (175mm on some models), the Torque is more capable than the trail orientated Spectral or the enduro-focussed Strive. With a host of different options available, the Torque is just as at home in the bike park as it is hitting technical lines on serious mountains. If you're in the market for the best mountain bike, here's what you need to know.

Spoilt for choice

(Image credit: Canyon)

Across a model range of six bikes, the 2022 Torque is available in carbon or aluminium alloy frames, plus a choice of three wheel options – 27.5-inch, 29-inch or mullet (29 front and 27.5 rear). The aluminium Torque 5 and 6, plus the carbon-framed CF 7 and CF 9 are all available with 27.5-inch or 29-inch wheels. While the CF 8 and the CF Fabio Wibmer models both come in the mixed-wheel mullet option only.

The redesigned frame has a slacker headtube angle, reduced fork offset, longer reach and a steeper seat tube angle. This all aims to boost performance on steep descents, increase traction and give a better riding position when winching back up the trail. The carbon framed models allow riders to utilise a flip-chip in the rear swingarm which allows key frame angles to be altered by half a degree.

The frames are paired with 170/175mm travel forks and a corresponding shock. The Torque 5 gets a RockShox Zeb Select and Super Deluxe Select+, the 6 a Fox 38 Performance and Float X2 Performance, the CF 7 a Zeb Select+ and Super Deluxe Select+, the CF 8 a Fox 38 Performance Elite and DHX2 Performance Elite, the Fabio Wibmer an Öhlins RXF38 and TTX22M, and finally the CF 8 a top of the line Fox 38 Factory and Float X2 Factory.

Lighter and stronger

(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon says the 2022 aluminium models weigh less than their predecessors too. The supplied frame weight is 3250g, which is around 250g lighter than the 2021 model. The carbon frame is given as 2652g, which is impressive for a long travel bike.

Despite reducing weight, Canyon says it's managed to make the frames stronger than ever. The Torque now has Canyon’s Category 5 strength rating – which is the same as their World Cup winning Sender downhill bike.

Prices start at £2,649 for the Torque 5, while the range-topping CF 9 model comes with a RRP of £5,649. For more info and full specs on specific models, click here.