BlackBerry UK user base to drop below 1m by the end of 2015

More bad news for BlackBerry; with new research predicting the company's UK market share will hit an all-time low in 2015.

This past year hasn't seen good business for BlackBerry. The dwindling smartphone maker has struggled to make a profit alongside major tech titans, and now we've got more bad news to bear.

According to new research, BlackBerry's UK market will drop below one million users by the end of 2015.

The report from eMarketer predicts BlackBerry may have as few as 700,000 non-business users in the UK, and that by 2017 the figure could fall to 400,000.

The massive slump in BlackBerry-toting Brits is far from the figure that the company once proudly boasted. Back in June 2012, BlackBerry had racked up 8 million users in the UK.

That's 8 per cent market share, a huge chunk compared to the 1.9 per cent it's got now. Whilst it's not too surprising, the news is poignant as the UK has typically been a loyal BlackBerry market.

Bill Fisher, UK analyst at eMarketer, said: “BlackBerry's fall from grace has been spectacular, but these latest figures show that even its previously loyal core seems to be leaving in droves.

“Its market share has been decimated by Android and iOS, and more recently byWindows Phone, which is slowly gaining a foothold in the UK market,” he explained.

While Apple's iOS and Google's Android platform overtook BlackBerry a long time ago, Windows Phone has also recently caught up, now leaving the Canadian firm in fourth place.

The BlackBerry Passport was supposed to bring the company back to profitability, but hasn't met expectations. The limited edition red version also recently came to the UK, but it might be too late.