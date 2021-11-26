Black Friday's ultimate pod coffee maker deal: get a FREE machine from Illy

You can root through the best Black Friday deals from now until Cyber Monday but you won't find many products that have had their prices slashed to £0.00. Yes that's right: zero pounds and zero pence. Or 'free', if you will. That's what Illy has done with two of its very fine, extremely stylish, fabulously Italian pod coffee machines. You'll find them at the very top of our list of the best Black Friday Nespresso deals. And they aren't even Nespresso machines! They use Illy's own Iperespresso pods instead. Is there a catch to this deal? Hell yes, there is. Of course there is. But it's still probably the best pod coffee machine deal of Black Friday 2021.

The deal is on two machines: the Illy X7.1 Iperespresso – the big shiny, red one in the image above) and the Illy Y3.3 pod and espresso machine. The catch is this: to grab an X7.1 for 'free' you need to buy 24 packets of 18 Iperespresso pods (432 in all), costing a total of £164.40. To secure the Y3.3 you need to purchase 18 packs (324), at a cost of £123.30. Still, at least you'll have plenty to drink, right?

Illy X7.1 Iperespresso was: £156, now £0.00 at Illy Illy X7.1 Iperespresso was: £156, now £0.00 at Illy

This great looking machine takes Iperespresso capsules which cost £6.85 for a packet of 18 from Illy. Designed like a standard espresso machine, the X7.1 has thermoblock heating and a Pannarello steam wand for texturing and warming the milk for your cappuccinos and lattes.

Illy Y3.3 was: £110, now £0.00 at Illy Illy Y3.3 was: £110, now £0.00 at Illy

This scaled down machine is less eye-catching than the Y7.1 but that may suit a lot of potential customers better. Like the Y7.1 it comes with a 2-year warranty as standard and the amount of coffee dispensed when you press the single or double espresso button can be adjusted. Although it's never going to dispense a lot, let's face it.

So should you buy these 'free' Illy coffee machines?

If you are looking to dip your toe in the hot and tasty waters of pod coffee systems, this could a great option. These Italian-designed machines have so much retro flair and also make excellent coffee. But of course.

Derek Adams, our resident pod-botherer, had this to say about Illy's Iperespresso system in his piece, What is the best pod coffee system?

'Any discerning coffee aficionado will agree that Illy makes one of the best widely available coffee blends on the market. It’s a well-trusted brand that you can rely on when out and about and in search of a decent caffeine hit.'

Not surprisingly, he picked out the Y7.1 and Y3.3 as the best ways to enjoy the Iperespresso system at home, praising the 'full-bodied flavour and a strong, palette-smacking kick' of the Y3.3 and the 'excellent Pannarello steam wand and 'wide range of temperature settings' on the Y7.1.

Yes, the idea of charging you slightly more than the price of each machine in coffee capsules and calling it 'free' is a bit cheeky but I rather like it. I also rather like Illy coffee, so the idea of getting about 6 months supply of it with my 'free' coffee machine is an attractive one. If you only drank one espresso per day it would be more than a year's supply!