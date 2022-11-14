Black Friday: these 5-star rated Sony earbuds now cost less than £50

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With less than two weeks to go, the best Black Friday deals are picking up pace, with new discounts added every day to websites like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis.

Prices are being cut left, right and centre on everything from audio products to TVs and even daily essentials like batteries. You don't need to wait until the big day on the 25th of November because there are savings to be made right now!

If you're looking for an affordable pair of earphones then look no further because these T3 favourites have just had their price dropped to less than £50. The Sony WF-C500 impressed us so much during testing that we awarded them a 5-star rating. This deal is too good to miss and they would actually make an excellent Christmas gift.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500: £90 £46.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

At less than £50, the Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are the cheapest they have ever been right now. Considering the price, you'll be pleasantly surprised by great sound, a manual EQ and a cool design that comes in plenty of different colours.

Why you should buy the Sony WF-C500

Not only did the Sony WF-C500 TWS earbuds pick up a 5-star rating when I reviewed them earlier this year, but they also topped T3's guide to the best budget wireless earbuds and they won Best Value Headphones at the T3 Awards in 2022. But what's so good about them, I hear you ask?

More often than not, cheap headphones mean lots of sacrifices, particularly when it comes to sound quality. That's far from being the case here, though. I was very pleasantly surprised by the Sony WF-C500 saying that the audio is "balanced with a wide soundstage, tonnes of detail and plenty of energy". Granted you don't get noise cancellation but the snug fit means they still manage to isolate sound well, and you actually get a manual equaliser in the adjoining smartphone app to tweak the sound, something we don't usually see at this price point.

You'll also be able to use these for just about any sort of task or activity, whether you need some buds for your commute or if you need a pair to motivate your workouts. They weigh 5.4g each which means they feel lightweight and comfortable in the ear, and they're IPX4 water resistant which means they'll survive a sweaty gym session or splashes of rain.

Performance is, of course, the most important thing but it really helps that these look great too. You can buy them in all sorts of funky colourways to match your personality and taste, including a pastel orange or blue as well as the more standard black or white.