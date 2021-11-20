Black Friday price drop! Save up to £700 on premium NordicTrack treadmills and bikes

Gotta go fast! Well, more like gotta act fast if you don't want to miss out on these excellent ProForm and NordicTrack Black Friday deals. It took NordicTrack over a year to catch up with the extreme demand generated by the worldwide lockdown but finally, you and I can both get premium home cardio machines for cheap this Black Friday.

• Up to 41% off selected iFit-enabled NordicTrack and ProForm treadmills, rowers and ellipticals

Nordictrack has long been one of the best treadmills, best exercise bikes and best rowing machine manufacturer in the world. In 2020, its website collapsed under the immense traffic it generated on Black Friday. Thankfully, this year is different and we can browse a decent-sized library of home gym equipment to buy for less.

Keep your eyes peeled for the best fitness deals on Black Friday but even if you don't, you can just bookmark our deals roundup page (linked just above) which we update every day until the shopping is concluded, just after Cyber Monday. Don't fancy buying large gym equipment? Have a look at the best Garmin deals and best Fitbit deals instead.

Best NordicTrack and ProForm deals on Black Friday 2021

ProForm Power Series Folding Treadmill: was £999, now £699 at Amazon ProForm Power Series Folding Treadmill: was £999, now £699 at Amazon

A premium treadmill for premium runners! The Power Series has a powerful 2.75 CHP Mach Z commercial motor with digital quick speed control to switch between 1-20 km/h with a touch of a button. This running machine has a large, 51 x 150 cm tread belt and ProShox cushioning but thanks to the vertical space-saving folding system, it takes up little space when not is see.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: was £1,599, now £1,299 at Amazon NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: was £1,599, now £1,299 at Amazon

One of the strongest treadmills on the market, the T Series has a 3.5 CHP motor and can turn the best as fast as 22 kph! It has a large running surface and a 10-inch touch screen with iFit interface, EKG sensor system. iFit Bluetooth heart rate band and 30-day membership are included in the price.

Image NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle (S10i): was £1,699, now £999 at Amazon

Studio workout experience at home! Included in the price is a 1-year iFit family membership included. Enjoy the best iFit classes on the 10-inch interactive HD touchscreen display. The SMR (Silent Magnetic Resistance) delivers a smooth, quiet workout with every use. Now under a £1,000!