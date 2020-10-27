Black Friday comes early in this PS5-ready 8K TV deal! Save £1,000 on this Samsung QLED TV – AND get a free Galaxy Z Flip phone!

Looking for the ultimate winter TV upgrade? The ultimate pre-PS5 and Xbox Series X TV upgrade? You might not need to wait for Black Friday TV deals with this early offer at Currys, which not only cuts £1,000 off the price of Samsung's Q800T 65-inch TV, but also throws in a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folding phone worth £1,299!

• Buy Samsung QE65Q800T | Was £3,799 | Now £2,799 at Currys with FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone

Samsung's 8K TVs are among the most stunning on the planet – actual 8K content is almost non-existent, but Samsung's AI-based upscaling uses the extra pixels to make 4K video look better than 4K TVs can manage.

Our Samsung Q950TS review (which is the model above this one, but the two use identical upscaling tech) explains more about this, but it's pretty mind-blowing stuff. This 8K TV is less expensive than that one because it doesn't have the same face-melting levels of brightness or as many local dimming zones, but it still offers brighter and more controlled HDR than basically any flagship 4K LED TV.

We already mentioned that it's great for next-gen consoles, and that's because it supports every new feature of them, which few TVs do. That means it supports 4K at 120Hz, Variable Refresh Rates, Auto Low Latency Mode and, of course, 8K. Now, Sony has yet to say what 8K support the PS5 will actually have, but it's still gone to the trouble to emblazon 8K support right on the box, so you'll be future-proofed for whatever that means.

Most of the best gaming TVs are 4K only, so the Q800T has an edge on them with its extra resolution (though it is, obviously, quite a lot more expensive than a 4K equivalent). Samsung's gaming mode is also one of the best in the business, cutting lag back as low as we've ever seen.

Basically, if you want unquestioned TV tech superiority for the new consoles, to eke every pixel of detail and HDR punch from them, this is probably the TV to go four. We doubt you'll see better in the Black Friday deals, especially when you factor in the free fancy phone!

So, either you get a free cutting-edge phone (this is one of the folding phones, with a flexible screen!) with your TV to keep, or you can sell it to bring the overall price down ridiculously low. The choice is yours!

