Best Prime Day TV deals 2023: the best prices on 4K, OLED & QLED TVs

The annual Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale is now confirmed to take place on Tuesday 11th - Wednesday 12th July and TVs are expected to have some of the biggest price cuts. Alongside Fire TV Sticks and Echo Dot speakers, Prime Day TV deals could be some of the big sellers this year.

The Prime Day sale 2023 is the perfect event to shop for cheap TVs, audio and home cinema accessories. To help you find the best prices, we’ve put together this guide that’s dedicated to all the best TV deals you can find in the Prime Day sale this year.

Amazon has some of the best TV deals on the market, covering deals and discounts on 4K, 8K, OLED, QLED and smart models from the top TV brands, including Samsung, LG, Sony, Toshiba, Hisense and many more.

As regular Prime Day reporters, we’ve seen our fair share of deals and price cuts on top TV models and brands over the years. This Prime Day 2023, we’re helping you find the best Prime Day TV deals, plus tips and advice on how to buy them.

Early Prime Day TV deals

Hisense 65-inch OLED 4K: was £2299 , now £1649 at Amazon

Save 28% on this 65-inch Hisense 4K OLED TV. The set features Dolby Vision IQ, 120Hz refresh rate and multi-channel surround sound.

Buying Tips: How to find the best Prime Day TV deals

Regardless of brand, size and technology, there are some sure-fire ways to find the best TV deals this Prime Day. By following these tips, you can cut the costs on a new TV, plus you can spend a little more on extra Prime Day purchases! Alongside our buying advice, we've also put together a handy guide on the 5 mistakes everyone makes on Prime Day so you can avoid doing the same.

Consider the size

Before you start shopping, it’s important to decide exactly what you want and need from a TV, including its size. The screen size makes a huge difference in the overall cost and picture quality of the TV. TV sizes start at around 43-inches and go up to 85-inches, and bigger sizes have higher prices. If you’re trying to save money, we suggest going for a smaller size like 43-55 inches which will see the biggest price drops.

Use price-checking tools

One of our biggest tips when shopping the Prime Day sale is to not be distracted by the discount. Product makers and manufacturers will advertise their products with huge percentage discounts during the event, but these can be artificial, based on RRP or will show off a recently inflated price. This is especially the case with TVs as they’re more expensive than other products. By checking how much a product is at other retailers or the cheapest price it’s ever been, use price tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to see how much that product has retailed for in the past.

Shop refurbished

Another way to shop the best TV deals this Prime Day is to consider a refurbished model. A certified refurbished device refers to something that’s been fixed and renewed by the manufacturer or third-party to bring it back to like-new conditions. Refurbished models are already cheaper than the original product price but Prime Day will also have huge deals on refurbished, second-hand and open-box devices in the Amazon Warehouse . Refurbished TVs are extremely trustworthy and not only can you save tons of money, but you’re sure to prolong the devices’ life and prevent it from entering landfill.

For more money-saving tricks, check out our guide on how to save money on TVs , including bills, care and shopping tips.

What to expect from Prime Day TV deals 2023

As TVs are among some of the bestsellers from Amazon, we’ve got many predictions for Prime Day TV deals. Before we get into our expectations, remember that you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime membership to shop these price drops, so make sure you sign up to take advantage of amazingly low prices on TVs.

Our first prediction is that last year’s TV releases will have significant markdowns from top brands. When shopping the Prime Day sale, we suggest looking for 2021 and 2020 models as they’re incredibly high quality but as they’re 1-2 years ‘old’, they’ll receive bigger price cuts than 2022 devices. Samsung, LG and Sony are three of the best TV manufacturers on the market and you can find huge discounts on popular models, with hundreds of pounds cut off the original price.

Our next prediction is deals on Amazon TVs. Amazon produces its own range of smart 4K TVs called the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and partners with popular manufacturers like JVC, Toshiba and Xiaomi to bring Alexa and Fire TV capabilities to new devices. As Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest sales event, we anticipate plenty of deals on Amazon products including Fire TVs or you can buy a Fire TV Stick or Cube to add Fire to your existing TV. We also predict that affordable or bargain TVs will hit even lower prices and we recommend keeping an eye out for TCL, Insignia and Roku-enabled devices.

Shifting slightly to the type of TV technology, we anticipate many deals on OLED and 4K TVs. The best OLED TVs include models on LG, Sony, Philips and Panasonic and prices typically start at around £1,000 so we imagine hundreds of pounds will be shaved off the price of these popular devices.