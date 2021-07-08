Best Cyber Monday deals to expect in 2021, plus date and top sales to shop

If like us here at T3 you're looking forward to grabbing the best Cyber Monday deals in 2021 then you're in the right place, as right here we've created the ultimate guide to the shopping event.

If previous years are anything to go by, too, you can expect really big reductions this year on all kinds of gear, from PlayStation 5 consoles, games and accessories, to the best phones, from highly rated wireless headphones to the best laptops on the market.

Whether it's Cyber Monday 2021, or Black Friday 2021, or Amazon Prime Day 2021, the best bit of advice we can give you is the same, though – make sure you're prepared. With this guide that's exactly what you will be, as we've pooled every piece of learning we've accrued over covering these super sales for over half a decade in one place.

We list the top destinations to bag the best Cyber Monday deals, drop hints and tips as to how you can beat other deal hunters, explain how you can spot a bad deal from a good one, as well as give you the inside scoop in terms of industry trends and leaks in advance of the big event.

You don't have to worry about missing out on Cyber Monday, because we'll have the top deals from Amazon, Argos, Currys, Very, John Lewis and a host of other retailers, so all you need to know is to start saving money. Remember to check back on this page regularly, as we're constantly updating it.

When is Cyber Monday 2021

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of any year, and 2021 is going to be no different. The actual date changes every year, because so does the date of Thanksgiving in the US – Black Friday follows the Thanksgiving Thursday, and then the Monday afterwards is Cyber Monday.

On the 2021 calendar, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, 29 November, so get it marked in your diary. Remember that retailers like to launch their deals as early as possible, so we'll see plenty of discounts in the run up to Cyber Monday. It pays to prepare, and this guide should help you do just that.

Best Cyber Monday sales: top shopping destinations

Cyber Monday 2021 is likely to be bigger in scope and scale than any past event – the deals on offer are going to be spread out not just over the day itself, but also in the months leading up to it (and after it too).

Retailers are looking to make amends for the damage worldwide lockdowns have caused this year and, as such, are going to offer more Cyber Monday deals than ever, and more of those deals are going to be online only and available before and after Cyber Monday itself.

It pays the Cyber Monday deal hunter to start browsing online retailers right now, as many are already dropping early Cyber Monday deals and offers. Below you'll find the best retailers to find early discounts and sales.

Amazon Cyber Monday Sale

Amazon is one a few retailers that every year kills it in terms of its Cyber Monday deals offering. Products across all of its categories, but specifically on things like TVs, computers, tablets, phones, Amazon devices and video game consoles, get big price cuts. This year's Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is rumoured to be its biggest ever.

Currys Cyber Monday Sale

Currys is king when it comes round to Cyber Monday TV deals, with 4K TVs a notable speciality. We saw huge 55, 65 and even 75 inch panels get hundreds of pounds slashed off their cost last Cyber Monday, and this year Currys has said it is going even larger. Many of these deals will drop in advance of the big day, though, so be sure to browse the site regularly in the run up.

Argos Black Friday Sale

When it comes round to appliances and gadget discounts, Argos always has a strong showing come Cyber Monday. It's also great for toy, jewellery and small appliance discounts. Last year Argos racked up over 300,000 transactions on Cyber Monday last year, which is something that is going to be beaten this time out.

John Lewis Cyber Monday Sale

If there is one reason why you should shop John Lewis' Cyber Monday sale then it is because the retailer's customer service is truly top draw. Every product comes with a John Lewis guarantee too, meaning that you can bag deals without worrying about aftercare.

Dell Cyber Monday Sale

If you want a new, quality laptop in the Cyber Monday sales then the official Dell online store should be one of the very first places you check out. Dell's monitors and desktops also get huge price cuts, and gaming laptops from its prestigious in-house maker Alienware are also discounted. A one-stop-shop of computing deal excellence.

Very Cyber Monday Sale

Very is a great destination to bag cosmetics, clothes and footwear deals on Cyber Monday. It also has an impressive selection of electronics and gadgets, too, as well a video games and consoles. It's not bad in terms of toy discounts either.

AO.com Cyber Monday Sale

When it comes round to white goods or electrical appliance Cyber Monday deals, AO.com is a great starting point. Its range of products is truly exceptional and it extends to many premium brands. It's also great for computing deals, too, with laptops a particular speciality.

More great Cyber Monday Sales

Bose.co.uk – The premium audio brand offers big discounts

eBay.co.uk – Limited time codes can cut serious money of top tech

Lovehoney.co.uk – Lingerie and sex toys for less. What's not to like?

Goldsmiths.co.uk – For jewellery and watches few retailers come close

Ernest Jones – High class jewellery at bargain price points

Le Creuset – Luxe cookware for less

Nike – The premium shoe maker discounts all its best lines

ASOS – Female and Male clothing cut in cost

Lego – Many ranges discounted and free gifts available

Schuh – Save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – Quality bedding, cheaper prices

Simba – Mattresses and sleep bundles offered

What to expect on Cyber Monday 2021

In short: discount deals, and lots of them. With many shoppers still at home or just returning to work after the holiday weekend – and plenty of people on the look-out for Christmas gifts – Cyber Monday usually means an online shopping bonanza, and retailers are always keen to drum up as much business as possible.

Just about every type of tech will be included, whether we're talking cheap tablets or games consoles, and we're also likely to see deals on health and beauty products, furniture, toys, exercise equipment and much more besides.

In fact there are usually so many discounts that it can all feel a little bit overwhelming. Don't panic though, because T3 can help: we're going to present all the best Cyber Monday 2021 deals right here as they come in, to save you trawling the web from you. You can save the most amount of money in the quickest possible time by keeping this page in view on the day (and the days leading up to it).

Before the Cyber Monday 2021 deals start landing in earnest, we thought we would direct you to some of the excellent Cyber Monday discounts from last year that are still available, across a host of retailers...

What is the difference between Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021?





When Black Friday first started, which was termed thus as it statistically is the day where online sales for Christmas gifts really spikes, there was a clear distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now, however, as noted above, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is basically non-existent, with crazy deals and discounts on all product categories taking place not just on both days, but also either side of them, too.

Grey Thursday, for example, is the Thursday before Black Friday, and tends to see some top deals drop, while the Saturday and Sunday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is now referred to as the Black Weekend – and you'll see many top deals arrive on these days as well.

One major difference between the two sale days is geographical interest. In the United States Cyber Monday is a MUCH BIGGER EVENT than it is anywhere else worldwide, with even other English-speaking countries seeing nowhere near the same appetite for online shopping.

The issue, largely, is that Black Friday as a term has come to subsume Cyber Monday in many territories in the public mindset.

In the UK, for example, some big retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World tend to extend their Black Friday deal offerings to the weeks leading up to Black Friday and after Cyber Monday, and advertise them all under a "Black" sales event.

At the end of the day, though, so many people are now comfortable shopping online that Cyber Monday is going nowhere, regardless of what it is actually called. Last year's Black Friday was the biggest sales day, for example, that Amazon has ever run, with hundreds of quality deals winning shoppers over.

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Cyber Monday 2021

Cyber Monday is arguable even more of an online event than Black Friday, and that means that the vast majority of deals are online exclusives. Amazon is one of the biggest purveyors of Cyber Monday deals, too, and many of those deals are Lighting Deals, which are timed exclusives for Amazon Prime memebers.

As such, it makes perfect sense to have an Amazon Prime subscription for Black Friday and Cyber Monday if you're serious about bagging the best deals.

And the great thing is that you can get Amazon Prime for free on a 30-day trial basis, meaning you can bag all the benefits of being a Prime member over the super sale season without spending a penny.

Amazon launches its sale a few weeks in advance of Cyber Monday, and they run for a few weeks after, so we suggest taking up the subscription as soon as you see the first of Amazon's early Black Friday deals go live, as this way you'll be set up and covered for the entire super sales event.

The history behind Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday as a term was coined in 2005 and then used in the ecommerce community during that year's holiday season. So the story goes, research had shown that one of the biggest online shopping days of the year was actually the Monday after Thanksgiving, with analysts putting this down to the fact that people returned to work where they had access to high-speed internet and proceeded to shop online.

It sounds funny now in 2021 that people would have to wait to shop online, but back in 2004 many people did not have access to fast home internet and online shopping was nowhere near as developed as it is now. As such, the fast internet connections offered by businesses and places of work were ideal for flashing some online cash.

Since then Cyber Monday has grown into a massive online sales event, with the day often seeing even more spend than Black Friday in many markets. This year Black Friday 2021 is being tipped to be the biggest event ever, so there will be plenty of opportunities to bag top deals.