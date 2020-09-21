Cyber Monday deals UK: shop the best Cyber Monday 2020 sales

Welcome to T3's Cyber Monday 2020 guide. Right here we surface the very best retailers to bag Cyber Monday deals in the UK, as well as what early offers are already live right now.

And, simply put, this year is going to be massive year for Cyber Monday UK deals. This is because due to 2020's unprecedented challenges, which have hit retailers all around the world very badly, every major store of note is taking more of its deals than ever before online.

Now early Cyber Monday deals are going to start as soon as October, and look set to kickstart a trio of "Cyber Months" around Black Friday 2020, with the Cyber Monday sales stretching right up until the end of December, when new years sales will take over.

This is going to be a massive year therefore for Cyber Monday deals. From the moment Amazon Prime Day 2020 closes, we're expecting cyber sales to be live everywhere, offering discounts on things like 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles, iPhones and iPads, Android smartphones, smart home tech, appliances, gadgets and much more besides.

And these deals are almost exclusively going to be online. The days of doorbuster deals are over (at least for the time being) and now deal hunters will need to be ready to shop on their phone, tablet or computer to bag the best Cyber Monday deals.

Luckily, that is exactly what this guide is designed to help with. We spend each week of the year hunting out great tech, and then finding great prices on it, so we've got great experience and heritage in navigating Cyber Monday sales.

As such, below you'll find our list of retailers who we think are the best places to bag Cyber Monday bargains, as well as some useful information about the event itself.

Cyber Monday 2020: top shopping destinations

Cyber Monday 2020 is going to be unlike any past event, as the deals it offers are going to be spread out not just over the day itself, but also in the months leading up to it and after it, too.

Retailers are looking to make amends for the damage worldwide lockdowns have caused this year and, as such, are going to offer more Cyber Monday deals than ever, and more of those deals are going to be online only and available before and after Cyber Monday itself.

It pays the Cyber Monday deal hunter to start browsing online retailers right now, as many are already dropping early Cyber Monday deals and offers. Below you'll find the best retailers to find early discounts and sales.

Amazon Cyber Monday Sale

Amazon is one a few retailers that every year kills it in terms of its Cyber Monday deals offering. Products across all of its categories, but specifically on things like TVs, computers, tablets, phones, Amazon devices and video game consoles, get big price cuts. This year's Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is rumoured to be its biggest ever.

Currys Cyber Monday Sale

Currys is king when it comes round to Cyber Monday TV deals, with 4K TVs a notable speciality. We saw huge 55, 65 and even 75 inch panels get hundreds of pounds slashed off their cost last Cyber Monday, and this year Currys has said it is going even larger. Many of these deals will drop in advance of the big day, though, so be sure to browse the site regularly in the run up.

Argos Black Friday Sale

When it comes round to appliances and gadget discounts, Argos always has a strong showing come Cyber Monday. It's also great for toy, jewellery and small appliance discounts. Last year Argos racked up over 300,000 transactions on Cyber Monday last year, which is something that is going to be beaten this time out.

John Lewis Cyber Monday Sale

If there is one reason why you should shop John Lewis' Cyber Monday sale then it is because the retailer's customer service is truly top draw. Every product comes with a John Lewis guarantee, too, meaning that you can bag deals without worrying about aftercare.

Dell Cyber Monday Sale

If you want a new, quality laptop in the Cyber Monday sales then the official Dell online store should be one of the very first places you check out. Dell's monitors and desktops also get huge price cuts, and gaming laptops from its prestigious in-house maker Alienware are also discounted. A one-stop-shop of computing deal excellence.

Very Cyber Monday Sale

Very is a great destination to bag cosmetics, clothes and footwear deals on Cyber Monday. It also has an impressive selection of electronics and gadgets, too, as well a video games and consoles. Not bad in terms of toy discounts, too.

AO.com Cyber Monday Sale

When it comes round to white goods or electrical appliance Cyber Monday deals, AO.com is a great starting point. Its range of products is truly exceptional and it extends to many premium brands. It's also great for computing deals, too, with laptops a particular speciality.

More great Cyber Monday Sales

Bose.co.uk – The premium audio brand offers big discounts

eBay.co.uk – Limited time codes can cut serious money of top tech

Lovehoney.co.uk – Lingerie and sex toys for less. What's not to like?

Goldsmiths.co.uk – For jewellery and watches few retailers come close

Ernest Jones – High class jewellery at bargain price points

Le Creuset – Luxe cookware for less

Nike – The premium shoe maker discounts all its best lines

ASOS – Female and Male clothing cut in cost

Lego – Many ranges discounted and free gifts available

Schuh – Save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – Quality bedding, cheaper prices

Simba – Mattresses and sleep bundles offered

Early Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £59.99

There's so much to like about the Echo Show 5 at its normal price, including a crisp and bright 5-inch screen, excellent music and video streaming, smart home tech control, news and weather, as well as recipes and video calls. So now it is discounted by £20 it is even more so.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | 72GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Up-front cost: £99 | Monthly cost: £39

The Apple iPhone 11 is one of the very best phones in the world, and here, in this deal, it is available for just £99. The phone comes with a SIM plan, naturally, but it is stuffed with data (75GB per month) and delivers unlimited calls and texts, too. A choice of phone colours and free delivery complete the package.

Lego Ghost Train Express | Was: £69.99 | Now: £59.49

This spooky set, which is part of the Lego "Hidden Side" range is discounted by £10 right now. Perfect as a Halloween gift, this set allows the user to build it and then interact with it via AR through a phone or tablet.

LG 55UN71006LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR | Was: £749 | Now: £529

LG is one of the world's finest TV makers, which makes this 55-inch 4K HDR deal a steal in our mind. Fantastic picture quality and buckets of in-built smarts, too, as it comes with both Alexa and Google Assistant built in.

HP 14 Laptop | Was: £579 | Now: £479

£100 is cut of the excellent HP 14 laptop right now at Currys, taking its price down from £579 to £479. That reduced cost bags you a system with a Core i5 Intel CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. A battery life of 10 hours means you won't be running to a power socket frequently either.

iD Mobile SIM | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | 1-month rolling plan (no contract) | £18 per month

An absolute SIM only deal hero, this iD Mobile SIM delivers unlimited everything for just £18 per month. And, what's more, it does it with no contract involved, either, meaning you can walk away from it at any time.

Google Home | Save £50 | Now £39 at Currys

Google's excellent smart home speaker for just £39 is a brilliant deal in our book. At that price we'd buy two! Now available at Currys.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was: £159.99 | Now: £129

For iPhone users the Apple AirPods are simply a perfect match, with their ability to automatically pair and active making listening to music and podcasts super easy. £20 is currently cut of their cost at Amazon.

Amazon Echo Dot | Was: £49.99 | Now: £29.99

The most popular smart speaker that Amazon makes is already at a Cyber Monday price point thanks to a fat £20 price cut. Can be picked up now for just £29.99 with free delivery. Superb value.

Samsung UE50TU8507UXXU 50" Smart 4K HDR TV | Was: £649 | Now: £549

A TV from Samsung's latest 2020 range of Ultra HD sets, this 4K, HDR beauty is what today's best smart TVs are all about. Great visual fidelity, plenty of real estate, and seamless streaming features for services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+. Free delivery is included, too.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday 2020 is on Monday 30 November, the Monday immediately after Black Friday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday, as a term, was created in 2005 by the National Retail Federation to describe the phenomenon whereby the Monday after Thanksgiving saw massive increases in online shopping throughout the United States.

Without doubt, Cyber Monday became a thing off the back of Black Friday, the super sales day that runs the day after Thanksgiving. And today Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday are largely indistinguishable from each other.

Many theories exist as to why online sales began to spike on the Monday, but most point to the fact that many shoppers quickly lost their appetites for physical Black Friday deal hunting, and instead preferred to wait and shop at their leisure after enjoying time relaxing over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Regardless of the reasons for people opening their wallets online on the Monday after Thanksgiving, by 2011 online sales had exceed $1.2 billion and by 2019 Cyber Monday sales accounted for approaching $10 billion.

What is the difference between Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday saw some insane deals last year in gaming, computing, clothing, jewellery, and more.

When Black Friday first started, which was termed thus as it statistically is the day where online sales for Christmas gifts really spikes, there was a clear distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now, however, as noted above, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is basically non-existent, with crazy deals and discounts on all product categories taking place not just on both days, but also either side of them, too.

Grey Thursday, for example, is the Thursday before Black Friday, and tends to see some top deals drop, while the Saturday and Sunday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is now referred to as the Black Weekend, as many top deals are typically dropped then as well.

One major difference between the two sale days is geographical interest. In the United States Cyber Monday is a MUCH BIGGER EVENT than it is anywhere else worldwide, with even other English-speaking countries seeing nowhere near the same appetite for online shopping.

The issue, largely, is that Black Friday as a term has come to subsume Cyber Monday in many territories in the public mindset.

In the UK, for example, some big retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World tend to extend their Black Friday deal offerings to the weeks leading up to Black Friday and after Cyber Monday, and advertise them all under a "Black" sales event.

At the end of the day, though, so many people are now comfortable shopping online that Cyber Monday is going nowhere, regardless of what it is actually called. Last year's Black Friday was the biggest sales day, for example, that Amazon has ever run, with hundreds of quality deals winning shoppers over.