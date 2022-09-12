Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: when is the sale & what to expect

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Cyber Monday 2022 is sure to be a huge money-saving event this year. Cyber Monday is the traditional online sales shopping day that follows the Black Friday (opens in new tab) weekend, so you will have a full 4 days to shop this year's sales.

Last year's Cyber Monday sales suffered from global supply chain issues, but as those issues are now more or less cleared up, the Cyber Monday 2022 sales are shaping up to be the biggest ever.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday come after Thanksgiving, we already know what the 2022 dates will be. Black Friday will take place on Friday 25th November and Cyber Monday will follow on Monday 28th November, so mark these on your calendar.

At T3, we've covered the Cyber Monday sales for over half a decade, so we're pretty confident that we can find the best deals from the sales event and can also identify which sales aren't worth it, too!

In this guide, we detail everything we already know about Cyber Monday 2022, including our top shopping tips for the event and the best deals you can find on a range of products from an array of popular retailers.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday 2022 follows the Black Friday weekend on Monday, 28th November. For US shoppers, it's a key date as it's the Monday after Thanksgiving, but countries around the world now participate in Black Friday and Cyber Monday every year too.

Despite Cyber Monday having a fixed date, the deals will typically start to drop early to get shoppers excited, so expect the Black Friday sales to begin around two weeks ahead of Black Friday 2022, from Friday 11th November. As always, we'll keep you up-to-date with the latest deals and when the sales drop, so make sure you bookmark this page.

Best Cyber Monday sales 2022: top shopping destinations

Cyber Monday 2022 is looking to be bigger in scope and scale than last year. The deals on offer are spread out not just over the day itself, but have been running in the weeks leading up to it, and of course, over the Black Friday weekend.

Below, you'll find the best retailers for Cyber Monday discounts and sales for 2022.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Cyber Monday Sale (opens in new tab)

Amazon is one a few retailers that kills it in terms of its Cyber Monday deals. Products with the biggest discounts include things like TVs, computers, tablets, Amazon devices and vacuum cleaners.

(opens in new tab) AO.com Cyber Monday Sale (opens in new tab)

When it comes to white goods or electrical appliances, the AO.com Cyber Monday sale is a great place to look. Its range of products extends to many premium brands that receive generous discounts.

(opens in new tab) Argos Cyber Monday Sale (opens in new tab)

The Argos Cyber Monday sale has great prices on appliances, toys, jewellery and gardening products. Last year, Argos racked up over 300,000 transactions on Cyber Monday which we expect to see again this year.

(opens in new tab) Argos Cyber Monday Sale (opens in new tab)

When it comes round to appliances and gadget discounts, Argos always has a strong showing come Cyber Monday. It's also great for toy, jewellery and small appliance discounts. Last year Argos racked up over 300,000 transactions on Cyber Monday last year, which is something that is likely to be beaten this time out.

(opens in new tab) Dell Cyber Monday Sale (opens in new tab)

If you want a new, quality laptop this Cyber Monday, Dell should be the first place to check out. Dell's monitors, laptops and desktops are expected to get huge price cuts, plus other accessories like web cams, keyboards and mice.

(opens in new tab) eBay Cyber Monday Sale (opens in new tab)

For even cheaper offers this Cyber Monday, eBay has tons of tech deals, covering TVs, tablets and smart watches. On eBay, you can shop for new, pre-owned and refurbished products, so you can save even more money this year.

(opens in new tab) John Lewis Cyber Monday Sale (opens in new tab)

The John Lewis Cyber Monday sale is set to have huge deals site and storewide. Every product comes with a John Lewis guarantee, meaning that you can bag deals without worrying about aftercare.

(opens in new tab) Very Cyber Monday Sale (opens in new tab)

Very is a great destination for cheap fashion and beauty deals on Cyber Monday. Very also has an impressive selection of electronics and gadgets deals, too, including video games, consoles and toys.

For a full rundown of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the UK ordered by retailer, check out our Black Friday sales (opens in new tab) A-Z.

The history behind Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday was coined in 2005 (opens in new tab) and used in the ecommerce community during that year's holiday season. Research had shown that one of the biggest online shopping days of the year was actually the Monday after Thanksgiving, with analysts putting this down to the fact that people returned to work where they had access to the internet.

It sounds funny now in 2022 that people would have to wait to shop online, but back in 2005, many people did not have access to fast home internet and online shopping was nowhere near as developed as it is now.

Since then, Cyber Monday has grown into a massive online sales event. This year, Black Friday 2022 is being tipped to be the biggest event ever, so there will be plenty of opportunities to bag top deals, and we're sure to see further price drops on Cyber Monday.