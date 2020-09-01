Best Bowflex deals September 2020: best Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell deals and the cheapest Bowflex home gym offers

You can't build the best home gym without keeping an eye out for the best Bowflex deals. The Bowflex Selecttech 1090i modular dumbbell is the best dumbbell in the world for home gyms, not to mention other Bowflex products such as the versatile Bowflex Selecttech 840 adjustable kettlebell.

Modular home weights take up less space while still offering a whole lot of versatility. In this day and age, however, these wonderful home weights are on short supply and you have to be extra vigilant to get one for a decent price. To make the search a bit easier, we collected all the best Bowflex deals here as well as the the best alternative options, such as the best kettlebell deals and even the best multi gym offers.

Modular dumbbells often replace a range of individual dumbbells so they are ideal for small spaces and when having a full rack of weights is not an option. If you are getting just one piece of home gym equipment, make it a modular dumbbell or kettlebell.

Interested in even more options? Here are the best places to buy weights online and get your home gym up to speed with the kettlebell, dumbbell and multi-gym deals

Everlast 12.5kg Adjustable Dumbbell | Buy it for £59.99 at Sports Direct

Okay, this is not a Bowflex Selecttech dumbbell but unfortunately, those can't be bought at this moment. Instead, you can buy this Everlast Adjustable Dumbbell from Sports Direct for the fraction of the price of even the cheapest Selecttech set. Heck, even if you buy two of these, you still won't spend as much as you would on the similar offering from Bowflex. The Everlast variety is probably not as sturdy as that one but most likely good enough for living room training.View Deal

In the US?

Buy the NordicTrack SpeedWeight Adjustable Dumbbells for $399 at NordicTrack

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Adjustable Kettlebell | Buy it for £203.36 at Amazon UK

Change the resistance levels from 8 lbs (3 kg) all the way up to 40 lbs (18 kg) on the Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell using the dial on the top. The space-efficient design replaces 6 kettlebells, saving a lot of real-estate space in the living room. The wide and ergonomic handle can accommodate two handed exercises, like kettlebell swings or goblet squats.View Deal

In the US?

Buy the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell from these sellers at Amazon US

Bowflex BodyTower Home Gym | Buy it for £390 at Amazon UK

The Bowflex BodyTower is the ultimate bodyweight training equipment. The seven levels of adjustment allows you to perform over 20 different exercises with just this one machine. The BodyTower also has a stable, commercial-grade steel frame and comes equipped with hand grips and sling straps for split squats or neighbour-friendly mountain climbers.View Deal

Today's best Bowflex BodyTower deals Bowflex Unisex's BodyTower... Amazon £390 View Deal

In the US?

Buy the Bowflex PR3000 home gym instead, available from these sellers at Amazon

Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym | On sale for £899 | Was £1,349 | You save £450 at Fitness Superstore

Using Bowflex's trademark Power Rod, the Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym is more quiet than a 'regular' multi-gym yet provides a decent workout nevertheless. Not only it is more quiet but the Xtreme 2 SE is also has a space-saving construction too. It is still rather large, mind, but not quite as big as some models with leg presses and such.View Deal

Today's best Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym deals Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym Fitness Superstore £799 View Deal Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

