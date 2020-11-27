Best Black Friday deals UK: the best sales and deals on now

You want the best Black Friday deals for 2020 – and we're keen to supply them for you. The big day is finally here and Black Friday deals and sales have kicked off in a huge way with retailers offering major discounts on all kinds of products. We've already had early Black Friday deals from retailers including Currys and Amazon, now we're into Black Friday proper.

Black Friday sales will be running through Black Friday itself, on 27 November, and beyond. You can already browse the Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, Argos Black Friday deals, John Lewis Black Friday deals and the Boots Black Friday sale and pick up plenty of bargains – all the way through to the Cyber Monday deals we'll get on Monday 30 November.

The UK Black Friday sale we saw last year was so big in that the stats showed almost a 20% increase in online shoppers, with more deal hunters than ever joining in – and staying active for longer too. This year, with shoppers predicted to transition their shopping habits online even more so due to the current lockdown, we're expecting even more competition for deals, so Black Friday 2020 is the perfect time to pick up this year's best Christmas gifts.

Scroll down to see all the best Black Friday deals, or use the handy links to your left (on desktop) or above (on mobile) to jump straight to the deal categories that interest you. Happy shopping!

Black Friday TV and AV deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals tend to be TV deals and prices are crashing on big-screen 4K TV sets this year. We've even spied a cheap 8K TV on sale if you want the ultimate upgrade.

Star deal! LG OLED55CX6LA 55" Smart 4K HDR OLED TV | Was: £1599 | Now: £1299 | Saving: £300

The astonishingly good LG CX, which not only got a maximum 5-star review from T3 on test but also won the Best Gaming TV prize at the T3 Awards 2020, is currently reduced by £300 at Currys. This OLED panel just drips with premium and comes with some awesome smart TV and gaming features. We think it is one of the absolute finest TVs on offer today, and this Black Friday price point is not to be missed.View Deal

Up to 39% off a range of TVs at Amazon UK

Check out all TV models in Amazon's latest Black Friday deals – there are 15 models, ranging from 50 inches to 75 inches, all with budget options available. Yes, we know Amazon itself says 'up to 15% off' but trust us – there are some bigger savings than that.View Deal

Samsung 2020 65" Q90T Flagship QLED 4K HDR TV | Was: £1,899 | Now: £1,699 | Saving: £200 (11%)

This is Samsung's brand new flagship 2020 Q90T QLED TV, and it is an absolute stunner, delivering a simply superb 4K HDR picture. Samsung's smart TV platform is also excellent, letting you easily stream services like Netflix and Disney+, while smart features like anti-reflection tech, object tracking with sound and adaptive picture deliver next-level viewing. £200 off now at Amazon.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65HX580BZ 65 Inch 4K TV | Was: £899 | Now: £679 | Saving: £220 (24%)

A huge saving on a huge TV means this awesome Panasonic 4K HDR LCD TV is now only £679 at Amazon. It delivers support for the advanced HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision standards, and comes with a suite of smart TV apps and features.View Deal

Hisense 43AE7400FTUK 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Was: £449 | Now: £329 | Saving: £120 (27%)

A really welcome £120 price cut means this top-rate 4K HDR TV from Hisense falls to just £329. It's a medium-size 43-inch model, meaning it is perfect for small to medium size rooms, and comes with Smart TV features and support for Dolby Vision HDR, DTX Virtual: X surround sound and a wide colour gamut, too.View Deal

Sony BRAVIA KD55XH81 65-inch 4K TV | Was £1,199 | Now £949 | Save £250 (21%) at Amazon UK

Sony's processing is second to none, so if you want a TV that can upscale HD to 4K impressively, and can make fast-moving motion look clear and smooth, it's perfect. It's got Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV means it's geared up for all the major streaming platforms (and all the minor ones too).View Deal

LG 50NANO796 50-inch 4K TV | Was £599 | Now £479 | Save £120 at Amazon UK

This is one of LG's NanoCell TVs, which a technology a bit like QLED, for delivering stronger colours. It's also the smallest TV in Amazon's selection! But you've still got top-notch image processing for the Ultra HD screen, and one of the slickest smart TV platforms on the planet – it's easy to use and has all the key services.View Deal

LG 49NANO816NA 49" 4K HD TV | Was £599 | Now £479 | Save £120 at Currys

A cracking 4K HDR TV Black Friday deal here from Currys, which cuts £120 off this well-speced 49-inch panel from LG. It delivers all the stuff you really want right now from a screen, including HDR10, a 4K resolution, NanoCell screen tech (great colour and viewing angles) and in-built smart TV functionality – the latter allowing direct streaming through the TV from services like Disney+ and Netflix. Available now with free delivery.View Deal

Samsung UE50TU7100 | Was £549 | Now £369 | Save £180 at Very.co.uk

This 4K TV supports HDR10+ for more dramatic images, with Samsung Crystal Display tech and Crystal Processor punching well above its price tag, even before the discount. The Tizen smart TV features are also class-leading.View Deal

Samsung 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was £699 | Now £549 | Save £150 at Currys

A straight £150 is sliced off the cost of this 4K Samsung HDR TV right now at Currys, seeing its price plummet to just £549. This TV is from Samsung's very latest 2020 range, too, and comes with the Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant AIs built in. Free delivery is also available.View Deal

LG 55UN71006LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR | Was £749 | Now £429 | Save £320 at AO

Another cracking TV deal here. £320 has been cut off this excellent 4K, HDR TV from LG, which is a large 55 inches in size and also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa smart AI assistants built in. Free next day delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

Samsung 50 Inch QE50Q60T 4K HDR TV | Was: £599 | Now: £615 | Saving: £16

Samsung's 2020 QLED screen, which is a large 50 inches in size, is getting a handy £16 price cut at Amazon right now. That's a HDR10+ capable 4K TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant built in for a great price point. QLED, for the uninitiated, delivers state-of-the-art quantum dot technology, which really makes images pop on screen with life.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 58PUS7805/12 4K HDR10+ TV | Was: £549 | Now: £449 | Saving: £100 (18%)

This large 4K panel from Philips delivers a super sharp Ultra HD resolution as well as the advanced HDR10+ standard. It also has Amazon Alexa smart AI built in along with Freeview Play and smart TV functionality. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are also supported. 58 inches of next-level TV hotness, now reduced by £100 at Amazon.View Deal

Panasonic TX-43HX600BZ 43-Inch 4K HDR Smart TV | Was: £549 | Now: £459 | Saving: £90 (16%)

A very welcome £90 price cut on this 43-inch Panasonic 4K HDR TV means it slips well under the £500 mark. The panel is LED and supports advanced Dolby Vision and regular HDR 10 formats, too. Dolby Atmos is supported by the TV speakers, too, and both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built in, meaning you can control the TV with your voice.View Deal

Sonos Beam £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

The best soundbar for most people due to being compact yet providing great clarity and power. It will sit in front of practically any TV without blocking the remote control. Alexa and Google are built in for voice control and Dolby 5.1 surround sound is supported if you add a pair of Sonos Ones or Sonos One SLs – and a Sub for extra bass. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Sonos Sub £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

Beef up your Sonos home cinema bass – and add endless bottom end to music – with this exceptional Sonos Sub subwoofer deal. Clever design means no distortion, while clever pricing means it seems quite reasonably priced, at least for the duration of this Black Friday sale offer. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Sony HT-G700 Wireless Soundbar | Was £449 | Now £299 | Save £150 at Currys

As we said in our Sony HT-G700 Dolby Atmos soundbar review, this was already a great value soundbar at its RRP. The inclusion of a wireless subwoofer is a brilliant bonus and the thoughtful addition of two HDMI ports is as much appreciated as the exceptional precision audio. Easy setup and 4K HDMI pass through too make this an excellent Black Friday deal. View Deal

DEAL OF THE WEEK Sky TV Big Bundle | Sky Sports, Cinema & Netflix (18 months)

Was £106/month | Now £66/month | Available from Sky

This is by far the best value Black Friday deals Sky is offering, with a huge £40/month saving (or £720 over the entire contract) and you get everything Sky has to offer, incluidng multi-room and HD.

Sky TV + Netflix (18 months)

Was £36/month | Now £27.50/month | Available from Sky

It does what it says on the tin: everything Sky TV has to offer plus everything Netflix has to offer, all in one place. Plus, extra packages on top of this deal are 50% off, too. View Deal

Sky TV + Netflix + Sky Sports (18 months)

Was £66/month | Now £42.50/month | Available from Sky

For the sports lovers out there, this one is perfect. Save £23.50/month (or £420 over the contract) and never miss a sporting fixture ever again, no matter whether it's F1, golf, football, rugby, cricket, or NFL. View Deal

Sky TV + Sky Cinema (18 months)

Was £49/month | Now £34.50 | Available from Sky

If you love films, and we certainly do, Sky Cinema is an unmissable addition to your TV setup, even if you already have the streaming services. New and exclusive movies appear constantly and the huge back catalogue will keep you entertained for hours. View Deal

Sky TV + HD + Ultra HD + Multiscreen (18 months)

Was £54/month | Now £37/month | Available from Sky

Having more than one TV in the house is the norm now and Sky has a package just for those people: standard Sky TV plus HD and Multiscreen does just that, letting you watch hundreds of channels and boxsets in HD and above. View Deal

Black Friday laptop deals

The best Black Friday deals on laptops are listed below. We're scouring all the major UK retailers so whether you want a MacBook, a Chromebook or a Windows laptop deal we're rounding up the best below.

STAR DEAL! Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop | Was: £1,999.99 | Now: £1,448.99 | Saving: £551

A brilliant gaming laptop Black Friday bargain. It's the luxe Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, which comes with a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Combined, those specs crush modern AAA games, which are displayed on the laptop's 15.6-inch 144Hz screen. A price massacre at Amazon makes it much more affordable than usual.View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop | Was: £799 | Now: £699.97 | Saving: £100

A really low price on a well-specced gaming laptop. You get a system loaded with an Intel Core i5 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. The system runs a full fat copy of Windows 10, too, and is delivered at this price free.View Deal

Venturer Europa 11 LT | Was: £199.99 | Now: £189.97 | Saving: £10.02

This is a simply great price on a compact laptops that runs Windows 10 S. It's got an 11-inch screen, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, a 64GB SSD and a battery that can run for 6 hours on a single charge. Ideal for light computing tasks on the go, and thanks to its size, incredibly bag friendly and portable. It also has an in-built webcam, so you are 100 per cent covered in terms of video meetings. Now yours for just £189.97 at Laptops Direct.View Deal

HUAWEI MateBook D 14 | Was: £549.99 | Now: £489.99 | Saving: £60

This is a very well-specced and stylish laptop from Huawei for, thanks to this Black Friday deal, a super low price point. The £489.99 gets you a laptop kitted out with a AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a minimal bezel 14-inch screen. CURRENTLY SOLD OUT, SORRYView Deal

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion | Was: £1,299 | Now: £1,099 | Saving: £200 (15%)

This state-of-the-art new laptop from Samsung delivers a truly premium laptop experience, and it is now discounted by £200 in the Amazon Black Friday sale. You get a 15-inch QLED panel, an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and spacious 512GB SSD. Delivery is also free.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Book 3 | Was: £2,699 | Now: £2,429 | Saving: £270

The powerhouse Microsoft Surface Book 3 here gets a 10% price cut for Black Friday at Amazon. You get an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a full-fat copy of Windows 10 Home. The detachable screen makes this the king of hybrid 2-in-1 laptops. Now reduced by £270.View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop | Now £319.99 at Argos

This is a great price on a full-sized laptop that also comes with its own carry bag and mouse – ideal as a new working from home setup. The laptop's screen size is 15.6 inches, while its internal specs include a Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 1TB storage drive. The laptop runs a full-fat copy of Windows 10, too, and features an SD card reader and built-in webcam as well.

Huawei Matebook D14 14-inch laptop | Was £699 | Now £499 | Save £200 at AO

The Huawei Matebook D14 is a superb laptop that delivers MacBook aesthetics and performance, but does so while offering a Windows 10 experience. A minimal-bezel FHD screen is partnered with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, which delivers rapid performance across the board.View Deal

Asus TUF FX505GT | Was: £699.97 | Now: £659.97 | Saving: £40

A £40 price cut takes the price of this gaming laptop down to just £659.97. You get a 15.6-inch FHD screen, Intel Core i5 9300H CPU, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a Windows 10 operating system. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 14-inch laptop | Was £549 | Now £499 | Save £50 at Currys

A solid price cut on this flexible 2-in-1 laptop means it can be bagged right now for just £429. The Flex 5i delivers an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage space, as well as a Full HD touchscreen, which is great for creatives and professionals alike. A strong battery life of 10 hours means it's very viable as a commuting companion, too.

Asus Zenbook 14-inch laptop | Was £599.99 | Now £499.99 | Save £100 at Argos

A sub-£500 price point on this very well reviewed Asus laptop means you can snaffle it right now for £499, rather than £599. It is really well specced for this price point, too, with a Ryzen 5 3500U CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Windows 10 Home is included, too.

HP 14-inch laptop | Was £699 | Now £599 | Save £100 at Currys

If you want a system like the one above but fancy an upgrade in specs to something more towards the premium end of the market, then this great Black Friday deal is absolutely worth checking out. The HP 14 is a very well reviewed system that comes with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD.

Asus Zenbook Flip 14" 2-in-1 Laptop | Was: £999 | Now: £799 | Saving: £200

The Asus Zenbook Flip 14-inch is a 5-star rated 2-in-1 laptop, and right now it is reduced by a whopping £200 over at AO.com for Black Friday. You get a luxe Full HD touchscreen display, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. A 12-hour battery life is standard on a single charge, and the laptop runs a full-fat copy of Windows 10.View Deal

MSI GL65 Leopard 15.6-inch gaming laptop | Was £1,299.97 | Now £1,097.97 | Save £202 at Laptops Direct

The MSI GL65 Leopard delivers a very strong laptop spec that will leave gamers very satisfied. That's because it delivers a thin system that packs an Intel Core i7 CPU, ray tracing capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also packs in a 120Hz 15.6-inch screen, too, as well as a full fat copy of Windows 10. A really strong all-round gaming laptop, now reduced by £202 at Laptops Direct.

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Was £1,699 | Now £1,599 | Save £100 at Currys

This is one of those modest discounts that actually makes the world of difference to a product's appeal. £100 is sliced off the Raider, which is a very, very powerful gaming laptop that delivers a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU (hello ray tracing!), 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for storage. A buttery smooth 240 Hz screen also means insane frame rates and response times. View Deal

Asus VivoBook X512 | £299.99 at Argos

This is just a great laptop deal. The Asus VivoBook X512 delivers a super portable and lightweight computing experience that is ideal for working on the road or rail. Despite this, though, it runs a full-fat version of Windows 10 Home and has plenty of storage space thanks to a fast 128GB SSD.View Deal

HP Slim 15.6-inch laptop | £379 at Argos

Argos' lowest ever price oon this stylish HP laptop means you can bag it right now for just £379. Not only do you get a strong all-round spec, with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU partnered with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, but you also get a copy of crack security software Norton 360 Deluxe, meaning you know the system is not going to be compromised.View Deal

ASUS ZenBook Duo UX481 | Was: £1,699.99 | Now: £1,399.99 | Saving: £300 (18%)

A professional's dream system, the ZenBook Duo UX481 delivers a stunning touchscreen laptop equipped with 14-inch Full HD screen (with a second screen built in, too), a powerful Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia MX250 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a super spacious 1TB SSD. It also delivers a digital stylus in the box, which is idea for creatives for sketching, or taking notes. Now £300 off at Amazon.View Deal

Black Friday Sonos deals

STAR DEAL! Sonos Beam £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

The best soundbar you can get, pound for pound – both in terms of weight and price. So compact yet it sounds so good and, again, Alexa/Google are built in. Beam also supports Dolby 5.1 surround sound if you add a pair of Sonos Ones or Sonos One SLs, and a Sub. Coincidentally, all of them are on sale now. Oh yeah. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Sonos Sub £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

Deep, pounding bass – free from distortion – is very important if you want to get the full audio picture when watching movies. It also helps if you like reggae, techno or Pink Floyd. Bass is important, and Sonos Sub provides about a megaton of it. Obviously, it adds a huge amount of wallop to movie explosions, dance music and hard rock, but it's not just a bottom-end bruiser; Sub adds richness to any musical or home cinema source. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Sonos One £159 | Was £199 | Save £40 at Sonos.com

This is a steal at £199. At £159 it's almost a no-brainer to pick one up. Sonos One is a great-sounding multi-room speaker that supports AirPlay 2 and a huge range of streaming services. It also has your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant built in. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Sonos One SL £139 | Was £179 | Save £40 at Sonos.com

Exactly the same as the above in terms of appearance and sound, but minus Alexa and Google Assistant. So if you don't want or need an AI home-help, but do want a super-sounding, multi-room speaker well… now you can. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

STAR DEAL! Sonos Move £299 | Was £399 | Save £100 at Sonos.com

The Sonos you can take everywhere, this ruggedly designed but still rather chic speaker sounds an awful lot like the Sonos One, but has a battery and the option of Bluetooth connectivity as well as the usual Wi-Fi. This lower price makes it highly desirable. This deal will be gone by Sunday.View Deal

Black Friday headphone deals

The best Black Friday deals on headphones bring you Apple AirPods, Beats and much more for your listening pleasure. Kicking off with a great deal on Amazon Music streaming…

STAR DEAL! AirPods Pro | Was £249 | Now £198 | Save £51 at Laptops Direct

Laptops Direct, weirdly, is a great place to pick up AirPods Pro as it always has very competitive discounts available. Right now, for Black Friday, it has the Apple AirPods Pro reduced down to £198, which is a £51 saving.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was £159.99 | Now £124.49 | Save £34 at Amazon

A most welcome 22% price cut on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case sees them now baggable for just £124.49 at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds pair automatically with Apple phones, tablets and computers, and deliver hours of playback on a single charge. The included Charging Case carries a further 24 hours of charge, too.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 3 months FREE

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for no monthly cost, as long as you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. Full terms and conditions are at the bottom of the linked Amazon page. Offer ends 11 January 2021View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Was £219.95 | Now £159 | Save £61 at Amazon

The Navy and Moss colourways of the excellent Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently reduced by £43.27 over at Amazon in its Black Friday sale. That's a straight 20 per cent price cut. Powerbeats Pro are the ultimate pair of fitness earphones, and work fantastically with Apple iPhones thanks to their integrated Apple H1 chip. Sweat resistant and loaded with a 9-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are perfect for training.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth Headphones | Was £179 | Now £125 | Save £54 at Currys

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones feature a battery life of up to 40 hours, microphone, remote and volume control and work with Siri. To set them up, simply switch them on and hold near your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. £54 is a brilliant discount on these popular, slightly older, headphones.

JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless | Was £79.99 | Now £59 | Save £20.99 at Amazon

A very nice £21 price cut means these noise cancelling, wireless headphones from JBL can be picked up for just £59 right now. There's a choice of colourways, their battery life is a long-lasting 12 hours, and delivery is free, too.View Deal

Bose 700 | Was: £349.95 | Now: £269.10 | Saving: £80.85

Bose's premium 700 noise cancelling cans get a very welcome £81 price cut at Amazon, a result which sees them available now, in their Black colourway, for just £269.10. Excellent audio, a 20-hour battery life between charges, and even in-built Alexa Voice Control functionality make these a great, audiophile headphone choice.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II | RRP: £329.95 | Deal Price: £209.99 | Save: £119.96 (36%)

Get these top notch noise cancelling headphones from premium brand Bose with a massive Black Friday discount of almost £120 – that's the cheapest that these headphones have EVER been at Amazon. The QC35 headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, noise rejecting dual microphone system for your calls and they're Alexa-enabled for voice access to music, information and more.View Deal

Philips Wireless Headphones PH805BK/00 | Was: £159.99 | Now: £76 | Saving: £83.99 (52%)

A better than half price reduction here of 52% means this stylish active noise cancelling wireless headphones from Philips are available right now for just £76. As well as ANC, these bad boys also deliver 25 hours of runtime on a single charge, powerful audio drivers and compatibility with Google Assistant AI, too.View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones | Was: £39.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving: £10 at Currys

If you're just after a super cheap pair of over-ear headphones, these Sony cans are perfect, as they look smart and deliver strong audio playback. What's best about them, though, is that they are currently discounted in the Currys Black Friday sale down to just £29.99. A 35-hour battery life, built-in mic for calls and AI assistant compatibility make the WH-CH510 a great bargain buy.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones | Was: £159 | Now: £89 | Saving: £70 (44%)

Sennheiser are one of the world's best audio companies, and right here its quality HD 450BT Wireless Headphones are up for grabs with a chunky £70 price cut. That price cut means they slip under £90, being made available in black or white colourways for just £89. Active noise cancellation, AAC and AptX support, 30 hours of playback on a single charge and powerful speaker drivers delivered.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 | Was: £349 | Now: £219.95 | Saving: £129.05 (37%)

The stunning Bowers & Wilkins PX7 are an audiophile's dream set of cans, delivering a beautiful aesthetic, superb audio reproduction thanks to powerful 43mm drivers, adaptive noise cancelling technology, motion-sensing features and a long-lasting battery life. These wireless overear headphones are high up in T3's best noise cancelling headphone guide for reason, and now they are reduced by £129.05 at Amazon. A superb choice.View Deal

Black Friday tablet deals

The best Black Friday deals on tablets means you can get can iPad or an Android pad at a tasty discount.

STAR DEAL! Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition | Was: £99.99 | Now: £54.99 | Saving: £45 (45%)

The smallest kids tablet that Amazon make, the Fire 7 Kids Edition is great for younger children as a first slate. It has a protective bumper case and comes with a year of Amazon Kids+, which delivers access to thousands of popular games, books, audiobooks and TV shows.View Deal

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | Was: £399 | Now: £377 | Saving: £22 at Amazon

The Apple iPad mini delivers everything that makes the Apple iPad the best tablet in the world but in a smaller, more compact form factor. And right here the 64GB model is available with a £22 price cut at Amazon, which means it can be currently bagged for only £377. Great for kids and those who tend to use their tablet while travelling. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch - 256GB | Was £969 | Now £912 | Save £57 at Amazon

This is this year's Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch super slate, making this modest discount very welcome. This is the best Apple produces in terms of tablets, and it can be yours now for just £912 at Amazon in its Black Friday sales.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | Was: £379 | Now: £319 | £60 (16%)

Samsung's superb Galaxy Tab S5e mid-range tablet gets a strong Black Friday cut at Amazon. The cost carve takes the outlay down to £319 from £379, which is a straight saving of £60. 64GB of storage space, a Snapdragon 670 CPU and Android 9.0 Pie OS combine to produce a highly capable slate that is perfect for light to medium weight applications, such as streaming movies, playing games, browsing the internet, doing online shopping and viewing photos.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch | Was: £199 | Now: £159 | Saving: £40 (20%)

Samsung's budget tablet gets even more affordable thanks to this £40 price cut Amazon Black Friday deal. That reduction in cost takes its price down from £199 to only £159. You get a 10-inch tablet with microSD card slot and Exynos Octa-core CPU that is perfect for casual usage. Watching YouTube videos, streaming Netflix, shopping online, answering emails, posting and forums and playing mobile video games – that sort of thing.View Deal

Apple iPad | £329 at Currys

The latest version of the Apple iPad is a super all-round slate that can even act as a lightweight laptop replacement. And it is now available, in each of its three colourways, for only £329 in the Currys Black Friday sale. A 10.2-inch Retina Display is delivered along with an A12 Bionic CPU and 10-hour battery life on a single charge.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (2020 model) | Was: £579 | Now: £554.97 | Saving: £24.03

The latest and greatest iPad Air gets a small but welcome price cut here that sees its price fall to just £554.97. This is the 64GB WiFi model and is available in a variety of five colourways, including Green, Rose Gold, Silver, Sky Blue and Space Grey. The tablet delivers a 10.1-inch Liquid Retina screen, A14 Bionic CPU, Touch ID, and a brace of cameras (12MP on the back, 7MP on the front).View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) | Was £769 | Now £738.96 | Save £30.04 at Amazon

If you want a powerful laptop replacement slate then the 2020 Apple iPad Pro is your best possible choice. The 11-inch variant with 128GB of storage space is reduced right now, too, by £30 at Amazon, making it an attractive choice. Various other configs and sizes are also reduced, ranging up to the colossal storage 1TB model.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 (256GB) | Was £689 | Now £569 | Save £120 at Samsung

For anyone looking for a new Android tablet then this is a super deal as it cuts £120 off the price of the excellent Galaxy Tab S6. This super slate delivers a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 14-hour battery life and Quad AKG speaker system. You also get a S Pen digital stylus in the box, which is perfect for sketching and creating notes.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet | Was: £49.99 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £15 (30%)

Amazon's entry-level tablet gets a very welcome 30% Black Friday price cut, which takes its price down to just £34.99 from £49.99. This is the ideal one-handed casual tablet – perfect for browsing the internet on the sofa, answering a few emails, doing a spot on online shopping, as well as streaming TV shows from Netflix and Disney+.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet | Was: £89.99 | Now: £54.99 | Saving: £35 (39%)

Amazon's best-selling tablet, the Fire HD 8, is reduced by 39% right now down to just £54.99 – that's a straight £35 saving. Get faster performance than the Fire 7, as well as a larger screen and longer battery life. Another great casual-use tablet that lets you tap into the power of Amazon's Alexa AI assistant.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus | Was: £019.99 | Now: £74.99 | Saving: £35 (32%)

Amazon's latest tablet, the Fire HD 8 Plus, delivers the same size tablet experience as the Fire HD 8 but improves its internal specs a tad. Longer battery life and faster performance are reasons to choose it. A great all-round tablet that also comes in five smart colourways.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 | Was: £149.99 | Now: £89.99 | Saving: £60 (40%)

The biggest tablet Amazon makes, the Fire HD 10 comes with a spacious 10-inch 1080p screen, which is great for two-hand tablet use. It comes with a fast 2GHz octa-core processor, too, and can run for 12 hours on a single charge. Hands free Alexa, dual-band WiFi and 720p HD video recording are but a few of its notable features.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | Was: £139.99 | Now: £84.99 | Saving: £55 (39%)

A step up from the Fire 7 Kids Tablet, this Fire HD 8 delivers a larger HD screen and stronger internal hardware. It delivers the same protective bumper case, though, as the same free year of Amazon Kids+. It has a 12-hour on one charge battery life, too, making this a good choice for longer car journeys.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition | Was: £199.99 | Now: £139.99 | Saving: £60 (30%)

The king of Amazon's kids tablets, the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition delivers a large 10-inch screen and a strong internal hardware spec. This slate is ideal for teenagers. The bumper case can be removed, too, when necessary, leaving a more traditional tablet aesthetic.View Deal

Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited | Was: £69.99 | Now: £49.99 | Saving: £20 (29%)

The original ereader that started it all is available here in its very latest incarnation along with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free for just £49.99 thanks to a Black Friday £20 price cut. Read as much as you want whenever you want by carrying a collection of more than a million books.View Deal

Kindle Oasis, 8GB Wi-Fi + 3 months Kindle Unlimited | Was: £229.99 | Now: £169.99 | Saving: £60 (26%)

The Kindle Oasis delivers a 300ppi 7-inch display, adjustable warm backlight and IPX8 waterproofing, allowing you to read on a beach holiday. It is now reduced by £60 in the Amazon Black Friday sale down to only £169.99.View Deal

Black Friday phone deals

The best Black Friday phone deals bring contract and SIM only deals at some fantastically low prices, so whether you're after a new iPhone or an Android phone, the Black Friday sales is the time to upgrade!

STAR DEAL! Huawei P30 Lite New Edition and Nintendo Switch | Upfront cost: £0.00 | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24-months | Monthly cost: £29

T3's pick! Get a 24-month contract with 30GB of data and get a free Nintendo Switch console. That's plenty of data each month for medium to heavy use. That the contract that runs out in two years and not three is another bonus. Free delivery included, too.View Deal

iPhone 12 | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £45pm

Don't want/need a Nintendo Switch? This is an amazing Black Friday deal from Three. You get the brand new iPhone 12 for just £29 upfront along with an absolutely stacked SIM plan. The plan includes 100GB of data to burn each month, along with unlimited calls and texts for £45 per month. Cripes. View Deal

iPhone 11 64GB |iD Mobile | £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £29.99pm

This is the best iPhone 11 deal available today in our mind, bagging you the phone in its 64GB incarnation along with 20GB of data and unlimited calls and texts for £29.99 per month. The upfront cost is a very affordable £49.99, too. Thanks Carphone Warehouse!View Deal

iPhone 12 Mini | Three | £29 upfront | unlimited data, minutes and texts | 24 months | £29.50 for first 6 months, then £59pm + free Airpods

This is quite a complex deal, but don't be put off by that, as it delivers the brand new iPhone 12 Mini and a pair of Apple AirPods, along with an unlimited everything SIM plan. The upfront cost is £29, and then for the first six months of the 24-month contract you pay £29.50 for the SIM plan. This monthly cost then climbs to £59 for the final 18.

iPhone SE 64GB | iD Mobile | £9.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23.99pm

The 2020 iPhone SE is a great, affordable handset that delivers a full-fat Apple iPhone experience and plenty of power, too. Right here it can be bagged for just £9.99 upfront, which is crazy affordable. The phone comes with a 24-month SIM plan from iD Mobile, which delivers a strong 20GB of data as well as unlimited minutes and texts each month for only £23.99. Superb value.

View Deal

iPhone SE: | EE | £30 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £44pm + FREE AirPods

Like the idea of the new iPhone SE packaged up with a free pair of Apple AirPods? Then this is the Black Friday phone deal for you. You get the phone for just £30 upfront, and the SIM plan it comes with is from the UK's fastest mobile network, EE, which delivers 10GB of data each month and unlimited calls and texts. Oh, and you get the free AirPods bundled in.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months | £36pm

This is astonishing value in our eyes here at T3. Three delivers the 5-star rated Samsung Galaxy S20 5G for just £29 upfront, and then partners it with a £36 per month SIM plan that gives you a whopping 100GB of data and unlimited calls and texts. A powerful Android handset, 5G networks speeds, and a wallet-protecting price point.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Three | £0.00 upfront (with code: TR30) | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | 24 months| £34pm

You can't get more affordable than free, and that is exactly what this Black Friday phone deal puts the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in your hand for. From there you get a 24-month SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB data each month as well as unlimited calls and texts for just £34 per month. Insane value! Just remember to use the deal code TR30 at checkout.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Three | 24 months | Upfront cost: £14.99 | Monthly cost: £34

If you want a massive amount of data to burn each month, as well as a sweet new iPhone upgrade, then this Apple iPhone 11 offer is definitely worth checking out. You get 100GB data and unlimited calls and texts for just £15 upfront and then £34 per month over a 24-month SIM plan. There's also a choice of colours and free delivery included.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Three | 24 months | Upfront cost: £99 | Monthly cost: £51

If you want the absolute best new phone Apple has to offer then this iPhone 12 Pro deal is worth considering. You get the phone for £99 upfront, and then it comes with a 24-month SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB data and unlimited minutes and texts for £51 per month. There is a choice of handset colourway and free delivery as well.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | EE | 24 months | Upfront cost: £49 | Monthly cost: £47

Affordable Mobiles deliver a great Note 20 5G deal here, putting the handset in your hand for £49, and then partnering it with a data-stacked SIM plan from EE, the UK's fastest mobile network. The fact this phone is 5G, and the network this deal delivers is the fastest in the UK, really is a match made in heaven.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 | iD Mobile | £49.99 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29.99 per month

This is a really strong iPhone 11 deal from iD Mobile, that places the phone in your hand for £50, and then delivers a SIM plan that offers 20GB of data each month as well as unlimited calls and texts for £29.99 per month. A great option for a medium usage phone user. Naturally, you get your pick of phone colourways, too, and delivery is fast and free.

Google Pixel 5 128GB | Vodafone | £90 upfront (use code TRPIX5) | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £26pm

The brand new Google flagship phone, the Pixel 5, is available here for just £90 upfront if you use the deal code TRPIX5 at checkout. The SIM plan it comes with is tasty, too, with a large 60GB of data and unlimited calls and texts delivered for just £26 per month.

Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB | iD Mobile | £0.00 upfront | 20GB data | Unlimited calls & texts | 24 months | £19.99 per month

Another great Black Friday phone deal from Carphone Warehouse sees the Samsung Galaxy A51 placed in your hand for free upfront. The attached 24-month SIM plan is strong, too, with 20GB of data and unlimited calls and texts to use for just £19.99 each month. The highlight with the A51 is its huge 6.5-inch FHD display, which makes streaming videos, playing games and engaging on social media platforms a pleasure.View Deal

Smarty SIM only | One month rolling plan | Cancel anytime | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15/month

We just can't recommend this SIM only deal higher here at T3. We love unlimited everything SIMO deals, and promote them regularly, but we've never seen one as good as this. You get unlimited data, calls and texts for just £15 per month, and what's more you get it with no contract attached, just a one month rolling plan, meaning you can cancel at any time. Simply incredible.View Deal

SIM only | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £16 pm | Contract length: 12 months | Available now at Three

Unlimited SIM only plans offer the ultimate in versatility and peace of mind, with you knowing each and every month that your phone usage, no matter what you do, will only cost what your plan costs. It allows you to kiss goodbye to nasty extra network charges - what you see is what you spend. And with this SIM only deal from Three, what you spend is just £16 per month, on a short 12-month contract.View Deal

EE SIM | 24-month contract | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE attacks the best SIM only deals on the market really well here with a strong plan for just £20 per month. 100GB data is huge and unlimited calls and texts means no allowance worries. EE is the UK's fastest mobile network, too, meaning rapid speeds are guaranteed.View Deal

Vodafone SIM only | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 12-month plan | £16 per month

Here's a very tidy SIM only deal that can be bagged right now over at Mobiles.co.uk. It delivers a SIM plan with a 12-month contract that offers a whopping 100GB of data to burn each month, along with unlimited calls and texts. The monthly fee is a very affordable £16, which is then reduced to just £11.50 with an automatic cashback program.View Deal

Voxi SIM only | 1 month rolling plan | 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Endless Video | £12 per month

Voxi loves its Endless offers, and this 12GB for £12 per month SIM only deal offers Endless Video and Endless Social Media, meaning you can stream endlessly on YouTube and video apps as well as engage on social media platforms without touching your data allowance.

Black Friday smartwatch deals

The best Black Friday deals on smartwatches sees discounts on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and Garmin – snap one up now so you can nail your new year's fitness resolutions!

Apple Watch Series 3 | Was £279 | Now £189 | Save £90 at Very

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains one of the very finest smartwatches in the world, and right here Very has sliced an impressive £90 off its price point in this Black Friday deal. This is the 38mm variant and comes with a Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band. Delivery is free.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker | Was £69.99 | Now £38.99 | £31 off at Amazon

The slim and minimalist Fitbit Inspire gets £31 cut off its cost for Black Friday, a fast that sees its cost drop to below £40. All-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition and much more is delivered. A choice of colourways is also on offer, as is free delivery.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Black) | was £199 | Now £129 | save £70 at Amazon

Prefer the Galaxy Watch Active in Black? Again, the most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smart Watch | £199.99 from Argos

A great price on a fantastic smartwatch and fitness tracker. One of the best features with the 645 is that it has room for 500 songs, which is perfect for listening to music, and also has Garmin Pay contactless payments tech inside as well. There is built-in support for cycling, pool swimming, row, elliptical, cardio and lots more. Now just £199 at Argos.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (Renewed) | Was: £199.95 | Now: £152.15 | Saving: £47.80

The still superb Apple Watch Series 3 gets a very welcome £47.80 price cut here, taking its price down to just over £150 from £199.95. This model delivers a silver aluminium case, built in GPS and GLONASS, a dual-core CPU and barometric altimeter, among other sensors. It also comes with Amazon's Renewed Guarantee. A great way to score Apple Watch cheap. CURRENTLY SOLD OUT, SORRYView Deal

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular | Was: £319 | Now: £309 | Saving: £10 at Amazon

A small but welcome discount on the brand new Apple Watch SE means it can be bagged now for £309 in its 40mm variation. The Watch SE delivers a large OLED display, GPS, cellular connectivity, swim-proofing and much more besides. A variety of colourways are available with the £10 discount.

Apple Watch Series 5 - GPS + Cellular, 40mm | Was: £499 | Now: £386.10 | Saving: £112.90 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 5 is reduced by more than £110 right now at Amazon in its 40mm incarnation. That's the ECG app-toting, swimproof, electrical and optical heart sensor packing smartwatch that is considered one of the finest wearables in the world, now retailing for significantly less.View Deal

Fossil Men's Gen 5 Touchscreen Smartwatch | Was: £279 | Now: £149 | Saving: £130 (47%) at Amazon

Fossil's stylish and highly capable smartwatch gets a near-half price cost carve of 47%, a fact that sees its price crash down to just £149 from £279. This is a fitness tracker and smartwatch in one, with GPS, heart rate and activity tracking, swim proof design, pedometer, and smart AI assistant on call.View Deal

Garmin Vivomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch | Was: £219.99 | Now: £139 | Saving: £80.99 at Amazon

A smartwatch that you could also wear out to dinner, the super stylish Garmin Vivomove comes with real watch hands and a hidden touch screen display. It has a great watchband changing system too, meaning you can swap up your look anytime. GPS, fitness tracking, notifications, calls and more enabled.View Deal

HUAWEI Watch GT 2 | Was: £199 | Now: £118 | Saving: £81.99 at Amazon

Huawei's sports and fitness orientated smartwatch gets a very welcome £82 price cut over at Amazon for Black Friday. Powered by the Kirin A1 chip and packing an 1.39" AMOLED display with 3D glass screen, this is powerful and stylish 46mm smartwatch that delivers GPS, fitness tracking, sleep tracking, 15 workout modes and much more besides.View Deal

Garmin Venu Smartwatch | Was £329 | Now £229 | Save £100 at Currys

The Venu smartwatch by Garmin has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, is available in three colours, and comes with features like a heart rate monitor, activity, exercise and sleep tracking, and integrated GPS.View Deal

Black Friday gaming deals

The best Black Friday deals on games will keep you entertained this Christmas whether your console of choice is a Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation. Or perhaps you prefer PC gaming – we've got deals for you, too.

Star deal! SecretLab Titan gaming chair | Was: £399 | Now: £339 at SecretLab

If you are between 5'9" and 6'7" then the SecretLab Titan is the gaming chair you should choose. It is a stunning all round chair that, especially when finished in Napa leather, takes premium to a whole new level. So the fact that it is currently discounted by £60 means it is a no-brainer for anyone currently in the market for a gaming chair. You can choose from a huge range of upholstery finishes, meaning no matter what your setup, this chair will fit it.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month Membership | Now: £37.49 at Amazon

A great price on 12 months of PlayStation Plus. This deal works out at just £3.11 per month for access to 24 hand-picked free games, PlayStation Store discounts, cloud saving and more besides. A perfect partner to any new PS5 purchase. Offer ends November 30.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + free carry case | £199.99 at Argos

This is a really great little deal in T3's eyes. You get the superb fun Nintendo Switch Lite in any colour you want, as well as a stylish and highly useful carry case for it, meaning it won't get scuffed or scratched when used on the road or in a bag. Grey Model | Turquoise Model | Yellow Model | Pink Model

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pack | £329.99 at Nintendo Store

The game that saved 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is here partnered with the special edition Fortnite console and Fortnite the game. You also get a Nintendo Switch Hard Pouch - Deluxe Elite Edition, too, which will ensure the console and games stay safe while travelling. A fantastic bundle that delivers adrenaline filled battle royal shooting, as well as sedate and calming island building with animals.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition Mario Mega Pack | £379.99 at Nintendo Store

Mario fans will just love this Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle. You get the special edition Fortnite console with Fortnite the game pre-installed, as well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel - Mario, Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Wheel - Luigi, and a Nintendo Switch Hard Pouch - Deluxe Elite Edition.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition The Legend of Zelda Double Pack | £389.99 at Nintendo Store

Wow! Now this is a superb Nintendo Switch bundle. You get the special edition Fortnite console along with Fortnite the game, and then also The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game, and The Legend of Zelda Analog Stick Caps for the system's Joy-Con controllers. Oh, and you get the Hard Pouch carry case, too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Special Edition Minecraft Pack | £304.99 at Nintendo Store

For many younger gamers this will be the dream Christmas present, as it combines the two megahits of Fortnite and Minecraft together with a special edition console. This bundle also comes with the Hard Pouch carry case for the console and game carts. That's unlimited building and shooting in one great package.View Deal

Up to £30 off Nintendo Switch consoles at Amazon

Amazon has a load of Nintendo Switch bundle Black Friday deals available right now, and that's on both the full-fat and Switch Lite consoles. Games include the excellent Super Mario 3D All-Stars, while there is a special edition Fortnite console on offer, too. If you want to make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Christmas gift bagged, then now is a great time to buy.View Deal

Secretlab Omega gaming chair | Was: £349 | Now: £298 at SecretLab

The Secretlab Omega is the perfect chair for anyone who weighs under 17 stone and measures in at less than 5'11" in height. It's the smallest, most compact gaming chair SecretLab make, but that doesn't mean it lacks in the comfort, customisation, or upholstery options of the larger seats.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Was £69.99 | Now £34.69 | Save £35.30 at Amazon

When over 10 million of something gets sold then you know it is quality, and that is exactly what the Razer DeathAdder V2 has done, which makes this price drop on it even more welcome. 50% has been sliced off its cost, reducing it down to £34.69.View Deal

Sega Mega Drive Mini | £59.99 at Argos

Just a strong price on this excellent mini Mega Drive console, which also comes with 2 control pads, making multiplayer fun a must. This system comes with 42 classic Mega Drive games installed, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to Golden Axe and Ecco the Dolphin. Available now at Argos.View Deal

Save up to 56% on official Nintendo Switch microSDXC cards at Amazon UK

Available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB sizes, and with cool designs from Nintendo games emblazoned on them, these SanDisk microSDXC cards are perfect for Switch, are licensed and endorsed by Nintendo, and are a bargain right now.View Deal

ADX ACHAIR 19 Gaming Chair | Was £120 | Now £80 | Save £40 at Currys

Now this is a great deal for anyone who has been looking for a gaming chair upgrade, as it slices £40 off the cost of this stylish number from ADX. Padded arm rests, height and angle adjustment, and a soft-finish upholstery complete a very attractive (and now even cheaper) gaming chair package.View Deal

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset | Was: £109.99 | Now: £74.99 | Saving: £35 (32%)

SteelSeries is one of T3's favourite gaming headset makers, with its headphones always landing in T3's best gaming headset buying guide. And, right here, there is £35 cut off SteelSeries' excellent Actis 5 headset, which delivers 360-degree audio and DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound. It also comes with the maker's Prism RGB illumination system and ergonomic on-ear controls. A great wired gaming headset for less money.View Deal

Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard | Was: £59.99 | Now: £34.99 | Saving: £25 (44%)

This minimalist and stylish RGB gaming keyboard from Logitech has been reduced by going-on half price in the Amazon Black Friday sale. A £28 price cut means it is available for just £34.99 right now, which for a gaming keyboard from respected maker Logitech is a great deal.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset | Was: £99.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £60

Yep, quality Razer deals just keep coming, with half the price of the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition cut off its cost. That means instead of having to drop £99.99, thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal that figure is actually only £49.99. Custom-tuned 50mm drivers mean quality audio reproduction, while the included USB audio controller and THX Spatial Audio add the cherry on top of the gaming cans cake.View Deal

Logitech G903 Lightspeed gaming mouse | Was: £129.99 | Now: £71.99 | Saving: £58

The Logitech G903 Lightspeed features the maker's Hero 16K sensor with a 140 hour battery life, an ambidextrous design, and up to 11 programmable buttons. It also boasts a pro-grade 1-ms response time and features Logitech Powerplay wireless charging compatibility, too. Now a big £58 off at Amazon!View Deal

Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset | Was: £139.99 | Now: £67.99 | Saving: £72

The Logitech G533 wireless brings 7.1 surround sound, 40mm Pro-G drivers, a noise-cancelling mic and 15 hours of battery life in one stylish package. And that's a package that has just been made a lot more affordable thanks to a FAT £72 price cut.View Deal

Up to 30% off on FIFA 21, Star Wars Squadrons and more

Football and Star Wars fans will be happy as the brand new FIFA 21 and Star Wars Squadrons is discounted by 30%. The PS4 version of the football game is now £32.99 as a result.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edn Controller | Was: £119.99 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £50

A superb wired Xbox controller gets a fantastic £50 price cut here, a fact that sees its price plummet to just £50. It's made by Razer, one of the most respected gaming hardware companies in the world, and features the firm's Chroma lighting system. It also delivers a hair-Trigger Mode with trigger stops and ergonomic non-slip rubber grips.View Deal

Sony PlayStation 5 | Where to buy PS5 right now

Right now it is very much a case of finding a PS5, rather than scoring a discount on it, but that is where T3's where to buy PS5 guide can help you out. We track the stock at every retailer and report in every single day letting gamers know the best places to search for consoles.View Deal

Black Friday smart home deals

The best Black Friday deals on smart home kit mean you can save money on Hue smart lighting, Amazon Echo devices and even a smart toothbrush!

All-new Echo Dot 4th Gen | Was £49.99 | Now £28.99 | Save £21 at Amazon

This is the first time the brand-new Echo Dot has had any money off! It fits in the palm of your hand, but has clear and potent speaker power, and all the powers of Alexa. It's going to be a huge hit this Christmas, so grab it for nearly half price while you can! View Deal

All-new Echo 4th Gen | Was £89.99 | Now £59.99 | Save £30 at Amazon

The latest version of the Amazon Echo has much-improved speakers for better-quality music playback, and now has a smart home control hub built in for devices including Philips Hue bulbs. And Alexa is smarter than every too, of course. This is the first time it's been discounted since its launch!View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was £79.99 | Now £39.99 | Save £40 at Amazon

The compact Amazon Echo Show 5 smart home hub and speaker system is reduced by £40 right now in the Amazon Black Friday sales. Ideal for all sized homes, the Show 5 functions just as well as a bedside alarm clock and radio as it does as multi-functional kitchen or living room companion.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Was: £29.99 | Now: £19.99 | Saving: £10

Amazon's new lower-price streamer offers the same great interface and Alexa voice control, so it's easy to find your favourites. The remote is a bit more basic than the 4K version, and it does HD video instead of 4K, with no Dolby Atmos advanced sound, but if you've only got a HD TV, that's not a problem.View Deal