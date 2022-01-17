Beat the Monday blues with up to £130 off these Bose speakers

Brighten up January with a new Bose Bluetooth speaker or soundbar

Bose deals
Yasmine Crossland

published

When it gets to this point in January, the month really starts to drag, which is why it's the perfect time to treat yourself. 

These Bose speakers are sure to put a smile on your face because you could save up to 37% on them right now at Amazon. 

Whether you want to improve the sound on your TV, get the party started with a powerful portable speaker or if you'd rather have something small you can keep in your bag just in case - when it comes to all things audio, Bose has got you covered. They make some of the best Bluetooth speakers and some of the best soundbars you can buy.

Keep those January blues at bay with these fantastic Bose deals - but hurry they won't last forever.

 

Bose SoundLink Color II:  was £122.40, now £89.99 at Amazon (save £33)

Bose SoundLink Color II: was £122.40, now £89.99 at Amazon (save £33)
Save 26% on the Bose SoundLink Color II at Amazon right now. This bag-friendly speaker is perfect for park trips or for soundtracking your work-from-home day. At less than £90 it's great value for money.

View Deal
Bose Solo 5 TV sound system:  was £239.95, now £149.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Bose Solo 5 TV sound system: was £239.95, now £149.99 at Amazon (save £90)
Get 37% off this Bose Solo 5 TV sound system - it'll boost the audio quality on your TV without taking up too much space in the living room. You can even use it as a Bluetooth home speaker to play music from your other devices.

View Deal
Bose Portable Smart Speaker:  was £379.95, now £249 at Amazon (save £130)

Bose Portable Smart Speaker: was £379.95, now £249 at Amazon (save £130)
This Bose Portable Smart Speaker has been discounted by a whopping £131 at Amazon. It's a Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker and a smart speaker all wrapped into one portable device - you can use it with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant.

View Deal
Yasmine Crossland
Yasmine Crossland

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

