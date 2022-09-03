Autel launch a flock (swarm? gaggle?) of new drones at IFA 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

According to twitching experts (opens in new tab), blackbirds cluster in clouds, while geese gang up in gaggles and groups of friendly flamingoes are know as a ‘flamboyance’, but what is the collective noun for drones? No, we don’t know either, but whatever it might be, Shenzhen-based Autel Robotics (opens in new tab) , makers of some of the best drones around, has this week launched one at IFA 2022 in Berlin.

T3 have a team of experts and editors at the show in Germany, which is the biggest tech event in Europe. The 2022 gathering is the first full-size physical show for several years, after previous IFAs were either cancelled (opens in new tab) altogether or severely cut back due to the Covid-19 pandemic

This year, however, both media and public have been welcomed back, and at the Autel Robotics area, punters and professional tech watchers have been lucky enough to be present at the hatching of no less than six new additions to the Autel EVO II drone family, each boasting elements of evolutionary improvement.

The new Autel EVO II V3 series has features to ruffle the feathers of the company’s competitors, with a new Live Deck video streaming accessory, and two new smart controllers accompanying the updated drones.

The new Evo II Dual 64OT Enterprise V3 (Image credit: Autel)

Autel says it has taken the best features from the EVO II V2 series and improved them in the updated EVO II V3 series, with enhancements such as higher-resolution image systems with better low light performance, improved thermal camera performance, and new attachable accessories for specific applications.

Other improvements include better heat dissipation for optimised operational durability, multi-GNSS positioning capability that enables extra accurate flying, and refined long range image transmission.

The complete list of brand new EVO II models to be introduced by Autel Robotics at IFA 2022 reads like this: EVO II Pro V3, EVO II Pro RTK V3, EVO II Dual 640T RTK V3, EVO II Dual 640T V3, EVO II Pro Enterprise V3, and EVO II Dual 640T Enterprise V3.

Watch this space for updates and reviews of the new drones in action.