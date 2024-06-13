Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT headphones boast a staggering amount of battery life

Quick Summary Audio-Technica has announced the ATH-S300BT, a pair of wireless, noise-cancelling over-ears that boast – massive 90 hours of battery life. They won't break the bank neither, with pricing listed at £99 / €119.

Audio-Technica has unveiled its latest pair of over-ear headphones, and it's gone very big on battery life with the Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT.

These are impressively mid-range in price at £99 / €119, but they boast up to a stunning 90 hours of wireless playback, ensuring that you only ever have to charge them every so often. That's instead of nightly like plenty of even the best headphones we've tested.

That figure also makes them the longest-lasting headphones that Audio-Technica has ever launched, and they should be available to order from today, in either a muted black or classy beige colourway.

Battery life isn't limited to simply a long duration, either – the ATH-S300BT also bring fast charging to the table, and it sounds superb. Three minutes on a charging cable will bring two and a half hours of playback, the sort of last-minute boost that could really make a difference before you head out.

Plus, they have some noise-cancelling on board despite the modest price, ensuring that the world around you should be dampened a little at least, and making them seem ideal for commuters.

Using the active noise-cancelling will bring the battery life down to more like 60 hours, though. Still, to get all that for less than £100 is a pretty compelling offer, we'd say.

Audio-Technica's always been good at ensuring that its headphones are actually practical, so it's no surprise that the ATH-S300BTs can fold flat, too, making them easier to store or carry around in a bag. That's similar to much pricier alternatives, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5.

There are also touch controls on each earcup for changing your volume or pausing your music, and the option of multipoint connectivity with more than one Bluetooth device.

Turning to sound quality, Audio-Technica says that its 40mm drivers should deliver clear, clean sound with enough oomph to make bass hit nicely, and there's also a low-latency mode for any mobile gamers looking to avoid any lag at all.

The Audio-Technica ATH-S300BT are available now, and we look forward to getting our hands on them to see how they hold up to everyday use – because on paper they seem like a bit of a slam-dunk.