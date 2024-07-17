Save more than £100 on the Asus ROG Ally this Prime Day, but it won't last long

The Steam Deck rival has an amazing deal right now

Asus ROG Ally Prime Day deal
If you've been keeping a beady eye out for a Steam Deck or other PC gaming handheld deal, you need to check this out.

The Asus ROG Ally with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of on-board storage has a whopping £110 off the price for Prime Day. You'll have to be quick to nab it though as not only will stock likely fly off the shelves at this price, Amazon's sale period ends at midnight tonight.

Asus ROG Ally – 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: was £584.90, now £474.05 at Amazon
The Asus ROG Ally runs on the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and sports a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz display. It operates on Windows, so you can play your Steam games and much more.

Why choose the Asus ROG Ally PC gaming handheld?

One of a wave of exciting handhelds that have arrived over the last year, the Asus ROG Ally use the super-powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip to provide top-notch PC gaming on the move.

It also boasts a 7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while adaptive sync support means it smooths any frame rate drops so you shouldn't notice them.

This particular model also houses a mighty 512GB SSD inside, allowing for storage of plenty of games. Yet, the Ally doesn't weigh too much, ensuring that, at only 608g, it is comfortable to play for lengthy periods.

It runs on Windows 11, so you're not restricted to any one PC games store – Steam, Epic Games Store, and even Xbox Game Pass are supported. Indeed, you get three-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included from the get-go.

You can also add a docking station to play games directly on a TV through HDMI, with options also available in the Prime Day sale.

You will need to be a Prime member to get the deal prices, but you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial and cancel at any time if you don't want to continue with the subscription afterwards.

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

