ASICS Runners Face Cover vs Under Armour UA SPORTSMASK: which is the better face mask for runners?

In this Under Armour UA SPORTSMASK vs ASICS Runners Face Cover article, we are trying to find an answer to the burning question many of us having right now: which is the best face mask for runners? Can running face masks be compared? Is there an absolute winner here, one that clearly outpaces the other?

One of the first big-name manufacturer to come out with its own version of performance mask was Under Armour. The UA SPORTSMASK is indeed a step up from everyday face covers and provides a bit more comfort and breathability than standard face masks.

• Buy the Under Armour UA SPORTSMASK directly from Under Armour

• Pre-order your ASICS Runners face mask directly from ASICS

Quite recently, ASICS has also announced its take on the subject: the ASICS Runners Face Cover. This running face mask generated a lot of interests, despite it not being available to buy just yet (the ASICS Runners Face Cover will be released mid-September 2020).

We managed to get our hands on review samples of both and thought we might as well pit them against each other to see which comes out on top in the battle for the best performance face mask title.

Today's best Fitbit Versa 2 deals Reduced Price Fitbit Versa 2 Health &... Amazon Prime £199.99 £175.85 View FitBit Versa 2 with Amazon... Laptops Direct £200.97 View Show More Deals

Face masks for runners you can actually buy

(Image credit: Under Armour)

3 reasons why you should choose the UA SPORTSMASK over the ASICS Runners Face Cover

In our Under Armour UA SPORTSMASK review, we said the "If you must wear a mask when working out, wear the UA SPORTSMASK as it is at least somewhat suitable for more strenuous activity. Regular face masks sit too close to the face and are also not too breathable, but the UA SPORTSMASK has a few features to make working out in face mask more bearable."

As well as that, there are three more reasons why you should choose the UA SPORTSMASK for exercising.

(Image credit: Under Armour)

#1: the UA SPORTSMASK comes in more than just one size

When available, the UA SPORTSMASK comes in three different sizes, meaning you can pick one that will more or less cover your nose and mouth appropriately when you exercise. On the other hand, the ASICS Runners Face Cover only come in one size, making it more difficult to find the right place for it on your face.

Today's best Fitbit Aria Air deals Reduced Price Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale Amazon Prime £49.99 £39.99 View Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale -... very.co.uk £49.99 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Under Armour)

#2: the UA SPORTSMASK is softer and more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time

Despite the three-layer construction, the UA SPORTSMASK feels good on the skin and is softer to touch than the ASICS Runners Face Cover, thanks to the ISO-CHILL technology used in the former. The UA SPORTSMASK also has wire running over the top of the mask just above the bridge of your nose so you can make sure it stays in place when you exercise.

Today's best UA HOVR Machina deals Men's UA HOVR Machina Running... Under Armour UK £140 View Women's UA HOVR Machina... Under Armour UK £140 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Under Armour)

#3: sunglasses will fog up less wearing the UA SPORTSMASK

The third advantage of the UA SPORTSMASK is its ability to keep your vision clear when wearing sunglasses. Sunglasses tend to sit farther away from the face so you can sit them on the mask itself as opposed over the mask on your nose, making it less likely they'll fog up.

(Image credit: ASICS)

3 reasons why you should choose the ASICS Runners Face Cover over the UA SPORTSMASK

The ASICS Runners Face cover places emphasis on running; the name of the mask is a bit of a giveaway. This mask uses a completely different approach to the UA SPORTSMASK and has a more rigid construction with an anti-bacterial, quick-drying fabric on the top. This system leaves more room in front of your nose and mouth making it a bit easier to breathe in the mask.

As well as that, the ASICS Runners Face Cover also has the following advantages.

(Image credit: ASICS)

#1: it's easier to take off/put on the ASICS Runners Face Cover quickly

Thanks to the adjustable elastic bands that are connected at the back, it's very easy to drop the ASICS Runners Face Cover down around the neck when not in use and pull it back up when it's needed again. The UA SPORTSMASK uses ear loops so when not in use, you have to either put it back in its case or in your pocket, making it more likely that it will get dirty/contaminated.

(Image credit: ASICS)

#2: the ASICS Runners Face Cover has a sturdier design

As much as we love the softness of the ear loops and the ISO-CHILL inner layer of the UA SPORTSMASK, the design of the ASICS Runners Face Cover feel more enduring and robust. And it better be sturdy as it costs twice as much as the most expensive everyday face masks. That said, the ASICS Runners Face Cover is a performance face mask so you pay the premium for all the enhanced features.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 945 deals 14 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Low Stock Watch Garmin Forerunner... Amazon Prime £472.06 View Garmin Forerunner 945... Wiggle £519.99 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: ASICS)

#3: you can drink without taking the mask off

Yes, this must be mentioned as this seems like the most important feature for many runners out there: you can drink without having to take off the ASICS Runners Face Cover by pouring water through the mask from a bottle. As we said earlier, we don't recommend doing this often, though, as you will wash all the dust/dirt into your mouth when drinking through the mask but if you are really don't want to take the mask off for drinking, rest assured you can have a sip of water in the ASICS Runners Face Cover if needed.

Face masks for runners you can actually buy