Apple's 5-star MacBooks suddenly drop to lowest-ever price ahead of WWDC 2024

Shopping for the very best laptops money can buy? The best Apple MacBooks have to be part of the conversation, and especially when the latest and greatest models in the series are given big discounts, as is the case right now at Amazon – including the 2024 13-inch M3 MacBook Air down to just $899.

That's a reduction of $200 or some 18%, and this model (with 256GB of storage) has never been cheaper on Amazon. Have a click around and you'll find substantial reductions on other configurations too. The special offers extend to the 2023 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro as well, if you need some more power.

In this case there's a whopping 15% reduction, so you're saving $300 on the original price of $1,999 – you'll pay just $1,699 (the lowest ever). That's great value for a laptop with the M3 Pro chip inside it, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, and it's a laptop that you're not going to have to replace for a long, long time.

It's really difficult to choose between these two models, and even more so with these appealing price reductions. The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air is perfect for everyday computing and for carrying around with you – from home to the office, from the lecture hall to the train, from the board meeting to the sofa.

In our full 13-inch M3 MacBook Air review we talked about the laptop being very hard to fault – its fanless design means it operates in silence, the battery life is excellent, and the price is pretty well pitched too (and of course it's now available for significantly less).

As for the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro, it's one for the serious creatives and power users. You get a more capable internal configuration, though it is larger and more difficult to carry around – if you really need a lot of screen space, consider going for the even bigger 16-inch version.

Check out our 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro review for the full rundown of this laptop. In that review we described it as "out-of-this-world impressive", and now that it's cheaper than ever, it may just have crept into your budget. It's super-powerful, stunningly designed, and guaranteed not to disappoint.