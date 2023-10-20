Apple reportedly plans a new iPad Air that's massive

When it comes to the best iPad on the market, there are tons of options for users to consider. Apple have done a really great job of ensuring there is something at every price point, and for every kind of user.

Still it's not without drawbacks. For example, in the current range, the iPad Pro is the only model which offers a screen size larger than 11-inch. That means, if you're looking for more screen real estate, you'll have to plump for the top spec model, even if the other features aren't as important to you.

That could all be about to change, though. That's because recent rumours have suggested that the next update to the iPad Air could see a larger model included. That comes from a recent DigiTimes report (as shared by Macrumors), which suggests that the sixth generation Air will come in a 12.9-inch variant, too.

The report suggests that the two models will differ, with the Pro featuring a mini-LED display. The Air won't receive that, instead sticking with the same LCD panel used in the current Air model.

It also suggests that a launch could be imminent. The current Air – with the M1 chip – was released around eighteen months ago. That has historically been the lifespan for the models in this family, leading to increased speculation that new models could arrive soon.

If that proves true, it's likely that the range would be updated with the M2 chip. That's the current top spec model processor in Apple's in-house range.

There's no word on pricing right now, but we can make assumptions based on the current range. The current iPad Air starts from £669 in the UK, while the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts from £1,249. It would make sense for the 12.9-inch iPad Air to sit somewhere in between those two, though there's no guarantee.

New models are likely to come with price hikes, owing to new features and the somewhat dire economic situation the world has been in for a while. With that in mind, it doesn't really make sense to speculate too much.

Still, it's an exciting product. It fills a gap in the range, offering users the chance to get some additional screen real estate without having to fork out for Pro features which they don't necessarily need. We'll certainly be keeping an eye out for further developments on this one.