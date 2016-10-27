Apple ‘hello again’ event LIVE NOW: how to watch and follow, as well as what to expect

Apple has sent out invites to the press for an event it's holding right now at its campus in Cupertino. The invite simply says: “hello again”.

The invite is a nod to Apple's first launch event for its Mac back in 1984 where the screen had a graphically drawn “hello” on display. So we can expect the rumour mill's recent leaks of a new MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac and 5K display to be pointed at this event.

The event itself will kick-off in San Francisco at 10am PST, which is 6pm BST today in the UK.

So, how do I watch the action unfold?

If you are looking to watch the event live, then your best bet is to head on over to the events page on Apple's website, which will go live shortly before the event starts. Remember though that if you are on Mac then you need to visit the page in Safari, or if you are on PC then you need to use Microsoft Edge for Windows 10. Lastly, if you have an Apple TV, you can also use the Events app, which will work on fourth, third and even second generation models. Naturally, T3 will be covering the event live, so make sure you check back in later for full coverage.

The expected big reveals have plenty of leaked details so far.

Here's everything we know about the new MacBook Pro 2016 including Magic Toolbar with Touch ID!

Apple hello again event: New MacBook Pro

A great big fat leak landed a few days back, dug out of the latest Mac OS Sierra release no less, which shows off the new MacBook Pro. This is expected in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants where a new OLED touch panel seemingly called the Magic Toolbar will replace the function keys at the top of the keyboard. This seems to be able to change to suit what the user needs, be it function touch-buttons, loading status bars and Touch ID. Yup it looks like the fingerprint reader is built right into the glass OLED panel.

The leak also revealed that the MacBook Pro appears to be getting speakers in the edges at either end of the keyboard. Also visible is a redesigned hinge suggesting this new model will be thinner than previous MacBook Pros.

Also expected on the new MacBook Pro line are beefed up processing powers, new USB-C ports, a lighter build, no more SD slot and a HDMI out.

Apple hello again event: New MacBook Air

The MacBook Air should get a refresh but at the expected demise of the 11-inch model which Apple is rumoured to ditch.

That should mean we see only a 13-inch MacBook Air with new USB-C port and maybe also that Touch ID fingerprint reading power button.

Apple hello again event: New iMac

Teasing that “hello” in the invite suggests Apple will be updating it's older line of hardware in the desktop offering, its iMac.

While this isn't expected to get a major overhaul, other than spec upgrades, it will likely also get a USB-C port. If this is used as the power port then that will mean sharing power cords across modern Macs is nice and easy, again.

Apple hello again event: 5K display

When it comes to monitors Apple is firmly focused on keeping its graphic design users happy and a 5K screen should go some way to doing that.

The Apple 5K display is expected to feature a built-in GPU allowing it to work with even lower powered devices but still churn out a hefty 5120 x 2880 resolution.