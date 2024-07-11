Amazon's 5-star mesh Wi-Fi system suddenly drops to lowest-ever price

Sometimes the best Amazon Prime deals aren't, let's say, the most exciting – but they can be massively rewarding. Especially when products that will improve your life suddenly drop in price – just like this Amazon own-brand mesh network router from Eero.

See the Eero Wi-Fi mesh router deal here

The Eero line is a longstanding success for Amazon, which T3 reviewed back in 2019, awarding it the full 5-star treatment because it's just so accomplished in what it does for so low an asking price. And with 43% cut from the RRP, it's now a total steal for anyone wanting to enhance Wi-Fi coverage in their home.

Amazon Eero mesh router: was £69.99, now £39.99 at Amazon Amazon's Eero mesh Wi-Fi 5 standalone router connects to your existing modem and offers dual-band wireless connectivity for speeds of up to 350Mbps around the home. That's a great boost that'll benefit many – especially at this price!

Amazon Eero mesh system 3-pack: was £189.99, now ££114.99 at Amazon If one isn't enough then this triple pack of the Eero Wi-Fi 5 enables you to connect the main one to your home modem, then the other two in different rooms for more expansive coverage. They all communicate with one another to give you a blanket of wireless access throughout your home.

Indeed, whether you're looking to buy just the one, or the triple pack to cover a wider area, there's never been a better time – as the product has suddenly dropped in price ahead of Amazon's official Prime Day dates, as a limited-time deal.

We've done our due dilligence, too, checking third-party site CamelCamelCamel to ensure it's never been cheaper – and even months prior it was at least a fiver pricier. Compared to the original asking price, however, it's a massive price drop, saving you £30 from the £69.99 price tag.

That's great, especially when many of the best mesh networks can cost several hundred pounds a go, which is where the Eero fits into the equation so well. Sure, it's not Wi-Fi 6 (or 6E or 7), so the '5' standard here isn't quite as fast – but 350Mbps speeds ought to be plenty for many if you don't have a Gigabit connection.

Given this is a limited deal ahead of Prime Day, it might not last long before it sells out, so if you're in the market for a mesh network expansion then this one is a bargain well worth adding to your basket. Not a Prime customer? It's worth signing up – see the best price widget below – just to save on deals such as this.