Amazon Prime Day: the best Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV deals

With loads of deals for Amazon Prime Day, it's easy to miss one or two good ones. But fear not: T3 has you covered! We have been tirelessly pouring over all deals to deliver you only the freshest ones where you can save BIG.

Treat yourself (and your TV) this Amazon Prime Day with a new Fire TV stick and start streaming straight away. No need to fight for the best viewing angles anymore with friends and family on your 13-inch laptop. Watch the latest episode of your favourite series on your TV, even if it's not a smart TV, thanks to the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Just plug in the Amazon Fire TV Stick into your TV and enjoy all that the streaming world has to offer. Watch or listen to anything you desire (or anything you subscribed to) easily.

Since it's the Amazon Prime Day sales spectacular it's safe to assume you have Prime Membership already? Great, enjoy Prime Video on your TV thanks to the Fire TV Stick; watch exclusive programmes, popular movies, live sports events and many more. Need a Prime Membership? Then get one for FREE.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Haven't got the funds to buy a top-of-the-range smart TV or maybe you have a great TV already but without the smart functionality? What a better way to tackle this issue than getting a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

The Fire TV Stick comes with loads of apps pre-loaded and also has additional storage to add more later. Access all popular streaming services using nothing but your voice thanks to the voice-controlled Alexa Voice Remote.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD is the most powerful media stick with an updated WiFi antenna, optimised for 4K Ultra HD streaming. The Fire 4K TV stick has more storage for additional apps than any other streaming media player under a £100.

The Fire TV Stick 4K has quad-core processor and also supports Dolby Atmos audio for the most immersive cinema experience yet.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K won our Platinum award, check out our review here.

(Image credit: Amazon)

All-New Alexa Voice Remote for Fire TV, with Power and Volume Controls

Compatible with Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen), Fire TV Stick 4K and Amazon Fire TV (3rd Gen). Just ask Alexa to find any content, launch services or control your smart devices (additional setup might be required).

The updated design has a dedicated power, volume rocker and mute button for added convenience. The Alexa Voice Remote runs on two AAA batteries, all included!

