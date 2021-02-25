Amazon Music FINALLY arrives on Google TV and Android TV

Amazon’s own streaming music service, Amazon Music, is finally arriving on Google’s set-top box operating systems. It follows the launch of a new app for Google TV and Android TV that will let you stream music to your speakers or the surround sound system connected to your television.

Although readily available on the latest Chromecast with Google TV, it had not been possible to get Amazon Music separately on your Google or Android TV until now. From 25 February 2021, music fans will be able to access the new app, which works similarly to individual versions of Amazon Music on other media devices.

It’s a comprehensive global launch to boot, now available in the UK, US, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Canada France, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, and Australia.

It follows news of the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, landing on Chromecast with Google TV with bundles of new content for your favorite boxset binges.

If that wasn't enough, users can now sign-up to Amazon Music Unlimited to access a robust library of music streaming on their Google and Android TVs. Not only that, it comes reasonably priced: $7.99/£7.99/AU$9.99 for Prime members; otherwise, it’ll set you back $9.99/£9.99/AU$11.99 each month for non-prime users.

The monthly fee gets you access to the beefy Amazon music library, akin to Apple Music and Spotify streaming services. Amazon Prime Members get personalized playlists and curated songs based on their listening tastes, while non-Amazon Prime users paying the more expensive fare get much of the same, but with a steady stream of advertisements interspersed between their favorite songs, similar to the free version of Spotify.

Pair your new Amazon Music TV experience with the audio prowess of devices like the Sonos Beam, or the Sonos Arc, to enhancing your audio pleasure levels. Our best TV list has a great selection of Android TVs; it also works with the integrated Google Assistant in most Android/Google Smart TVs.

For the audio purist, you can channel your Amazon Music song selections through the booming cinematic hardware of something from our best 48, 49 and 50-inch TVs guide. But, be warned, they don't come cheap.

If TV streaming is more your thing and you don't like the sound of Chromecast with Google TV nevermind Amazon Music, then you're spoilt for choice with video streaming options.

The Roku TV platform, its Roku Streaming Stick, and Roku Streaming Stick+ devices; the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, and Apple's proprietary TV hardware in the Apple TV 4K and the Apple TV HD, are all fantastic devices for lockdown leisure evenings.

The increased scope to use Amazon Music on Google and Android TVs will boost its popularity among users who were pining for the extra digital space to listen to their songs, plus people who may now be tipped into buying a Smart TV based on Android OS.

Source: The Verge