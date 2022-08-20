Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition is an ultra-lightweight mountain bike with exquisite attention to detail

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Swedish bicycle manufacturer Allebike was founded in 2003, and designs and builds mountain bikes in a small workshop in Alingsås, north-east of Gothenburg (and around an hour from Polestar’s HQ). The company was named for co-founder and Head of Design Alexander Blomqvist.

(Image credit: Polestar Allebike)

The company has now launched a collaboration with Polestar, the EV brand spawned from Volvo, funded by Geely, and expertly helmed by former Volvo Design Director Thomas Ingenlath, himself a keen cyclist. Working together, the two companies have created the Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition, a mountain bike with a carbon-fibre reinforced frame and minimal design that reflects the Polestar ethos.

(Image credit: Polestar Allebike)

The new bike is available in an edition of just 100, each of which is hand-built and sold only through Polestar’s ‘Additionals’ website. Starting with Allebike’s Alpha model, the limited-edition mountain bike has been given a more angular frame, a new symmetrical rear swing arm and cables tidied away and routed within the frame.

(Image credit: Polestar Allebike)

Optional extras include wireless gear shifting using SRAM hardware, tyres are from Pirelli, and the front and rear shocks are finished in ‘Swedish gold’, a bespoke colour associated with Polestar’s performance editions, here applied to bespoke models from Öhlins. Two colours are available – coordinated with Polestar’s own line-up – the metallic finish Snow and Space.

(Image credit: Polestar Allebike)

The Allebike Alpha Polestar edition is available in one size and two colours, from €9,500

(Image credit: Polestar Allebike)