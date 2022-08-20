Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition is an ultra-lightweight mountain bike with exquisite attention to detail

Swedish bicycle manufacturer Allebike was founded in 2003, and designs and builds mountain bikes in a small workshop in Alingsås, north-east of Gothenburg (and around an hour from Polestar’s HQ). The company was named for co-founder and Head of Design Alexander Blomqvist.
The company has now launched a collaboration with Polestar, the EV brand spawned from Volvo, funded by Geely, and expertly helmed by former Volvo Design Director Thomas Ingenlath, himself a keen cyclist. Working together, the two companies have created the Allebike Alpha Polestar Edition, a mountain bike with a carbon-fibre reinforced frame and minimal design that reflects the Polestar ethos.
The new bike is available in an edition of just 100, each of which is hand-built and sold only through Polestar’s ‘Additionals’ website. Starting with Allebike’s Alpha model, the limited-edition mountain bike has been given a more angular frame, a new symmetrical rear swing arm and cables tidied away and routed within the frame.
Optional extras include wireless gear shifting using SRAM hardware, tyres are from Pirelli, and the front and rear shocks are finished in ‘Swedish gold’, a bespoke colour associated with Polestar’s performance editions, here applied to bespoke models from Öhlins. Two colours are available – coordinated with Polestar’s own line-up – the metallic finish Snow and Space.
The Allebike Alpha Polestar edition is available in one size and two colours, from €9,500
This article is part of The T3 Edit (opens in new tab), a collaboration between T3 and Wallpaper* which explores the very best blends of design, craft, and technology. Wallpaper* magazine is the world’s leading authority on contemporary design and The T3 Edit is your essential guide to what’s new and what’s next.