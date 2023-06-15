Alienware's latest gaming monitors give you top-notch features but won't break the bank

Alienware 27 and Dell 25 and 27 monitors start at just $249

Alienware AW2724HF with accessories on green background
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
published

Dell and its Alienware brand have announced a quadruplet of gaming monitors that look to suit the needs of casual or hardcore PC gamers, and without overstretching budgets.

Available in QHD and FHD resolutions, the Alienware AW2724HF and AW2724DM, plus the Dell G2524H and G2724D start at just $249.99, so are budget-friendly even with an impressive feature list. We're still awaiting UK pricing details and availability too, but they're now on sale in the US and range up to $459.99.

The beefiest of the bunch is the Alienware AW2724HF (pictured above). It offers a 27-inch Full HD (1080p) IPS panel but with a 360Hz refresh rate. The company claims there's a wider viewing angle in comparison with its 25-inch equivalents - 21 per cent wider, in fact - while a 0.5ms response time aims to eliminate blur and ghosting.

It is AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA AdaptiveSync Display certified, while TUV ComfortView Plus tech reduces low blue light emissions to enable you to game longer without damaging your eyes.

Alienware AW2724DM gaming monitor

Those looking for something a little cheaper might want to consider the step-down model - the similarly-27-inch Alienware AW2724DM. It ups the resolution to 2560 x 1440 but with a slower refresh rate of up to 180Hz (albeit still impressive for most gaming sessions).

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro tech is on board, and it's Nvidia G-Sync compatible too. Plus, you get VESA Adaptive Sync certification for good measure.

The AW2724DM also employs TUV ComfortView Plus and supports HDR.

Dell G2724D gaming monitor

The Dell G2724D is another 27-inch option. It is capable of up to a 165Hz refresh rate, although that's limited to 120Hz at its highest resolution of 2560 x 1440 (QHD). You also get a response time of 1ms.

It is VESA DisplayHDR 400 rated for HDR images, with AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync and VESA AdaptiveSync compatibility part of the mix.

It also comes with a fully ergonomic stand that can tilt, swivel and pivot pretty much anyway you want it to.

Dell G2524H gaming monitor

Last but certainly not least is the Dell G2524H - a 25-inch gaming monitor with an IPS panel that supports a refresh rate of up to 280Hz. It has a Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution and response time of as low as 0.5ms.

Again, it supports AMD FreeSync Premium, Nvidia G-Sync and VESA AdaptiveSync, with Comfort Plus tech to keep you from eye strain. There are customisable profiles available, while that stand also offers tilt, swivel and pivot options to adjust it to the best position.

While none of these new models compete with some of the best curved gaming monitors, they should enable you to expand your gaming set up for a reasonable price - allowing you to spend the rest on a mammoth PC gaming rig and a best-in-class gaming headset.

