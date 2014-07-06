Airport security targets iPhones and Galaxy phones

If you're flying to the US and happen to own an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone, then you'd better prepare for more delays.

Airlines with direct flights to the US have been told to tighten their screening of smartphones, with special attention on iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones.

Flights from Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be subject to the 'special' checks.

The decision by US officials is in response to reports of increased threats from terrorists who are increasingly using electronic devices as bombs.

In particular, US fear bombmakers from the Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula have figured out how to turn the phones into explosive devices that can avoid detection.

In the UK, Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin said the additional security was not expected to cause "significant" disruption to flights.

He told Sky News: "There will be extra security checks but they will be made in the course of events people already go through and I hope there will not be significant delays."

A US official also said that other electronic devices carried by passengers also are likely to receive more intense scrutiny, so expect most smartphones and tablets to stir the pot.

It seems the US isn't taking the matter lightly either, with airlines and airport operators facing bans if they fail to strengthen security.