AirPods 3 just hit their lowest price EVER – and you can still get them before Xmas

The new AirPods 3 are among the best wireless earbuds of today, improving massively on sound quality and battery life compared to the older AirPods, while also adding the excellent 3D Spatial Audio of the AirPods Pro. But as I said in my full AirPods 3rd Gen review, the official price seemed a little high when so many of the best wireless earbuds are launching for less.

Well, the price quickly dropped a little at most retailers, and now it's fallen further, saving you £27 in total if you buy today from Amazon. Considering they only launched a couple of months ago, that's not bad at all – and Amazon's next-day delivery means you won't have any problem getting them in time for Xmas, if they're a gift.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: was £169, now £141.99 at Amazon Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: was £169, now £141.99 at Amazon

Save £27 on Apple's newest earbuds, which offer great sound quality, 6 hours of battery life per charge (and 30 hours in the case), 3D Spatial Audio support for Dolby Atmos movies and music, Find My support so they're hard to lose, and auto-switching between Apple devices, plus the ability to share audio with other AirPods or Beats headphones.

This version of AirPods also has wireless charging built in (just like the AirPods Pro), making easier to keep topped up and ready to go effectively all the time.

They feature an 'outer-ear' fit, as opposed to an 'in-ear' fit – meaning they don't have a silicon ear tip to fit into the ear canal. Some people much prefer this approach, finding it more comfortable, and preferring that it doesn't isolate you from the outside world as much (making it ideal for the office, for example).

You don't get active noise cancellation here, which you do on some cheaper models – including the Beats Studio Buds, which support a lot of the same features as the AirPods 3, and are also a good call for a gift.

However, having reviewed both, I can tell you that the AirPods 3 offer notably better sound quality than the Beats when it comes to natural and expansive sound, meaning more detail.

They're a great upgrade for someone with the previous AirPods model, or for someone looking to get their first true wireless earbuds.